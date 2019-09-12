McDonell volleyball, currently ranked No. 3 in Division 4 in the state coaches’ poll, narrowly edged rival Regis in one of the biggest contests of a dreary Thursday that saw all outdoor athletic events postponed.
The Macks fended of a Rambler comeback to pulled off a five-set victory, 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 19-25, 15-7. Desi Baughman had 23 kills, Olivia Milsna added 14 digs and Maggie Craker accumulated 39 assists and 12 digs.
Chippewa Falls 3, Menomonie 2: The Cardinals moved to .500 overall in straight sets thanks to 15 digs and two aces from Alisia Palms and seven kills and four blocks from Jennah Johnson.
Bloomer 3, Cameron 0: Larissa Fossum had 15 kills and 11 digs and Josie Kostner had 16 digs as the Blackhawks won three tight sets, none by more than six.
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Gilmanton 0: Marli Evans led the Panthers with nine kills, while Taylor Hovey had 17 assists and Elizabeth Meier added five digs.
Rice Lake 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Warriors bested the Old Abes without dropping a set, winning two of the three by over eight points. Kayla Sorensen and Abby Baumann each had 10 kills for Memorial, while Emma Miller had 16 assists.