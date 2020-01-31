The Chippewa Falls girls basketball team battled, but couldn’t quite overcome the absence of star Caelan Givens in a 54-51 loss to Hudson on Friday in a key Big Rivers clash.
The Raiders got 21 points from Sophia Jonas and 15 from Audrey Hatfield.
Chippewa Falls got 12 points from Alexis Zenner and 11 points from Aaliyah McMillan.
River Falls 58, Eau Claire North 30: A strong Wildcats defense was too much to overcome for the Huskies. Kylie Strop led all scorers with 27 points for River Falls. Nadia Horn, Amber Adams and Addison Bohman all scored six apiece for North.
Fall Creek 52, Regis 40: Mackensy Kolpien posted 15 points to help the Crickets maintain their lead atop the Western Cloverbelt. Jessica Sabbagh made four 3-pointers as part of an 18-point showing for the Ramblers.
Stanley-Boyd 61, Altoona 41: Marissa Gustafson caught fire for the Orioles, putting up a game-high 22 points to lead the way. Lily Hoel added 13 for Stanley-Boyd, while Brittany Klatt had a team-high 10 for Altoona.
Thorp 41, Cadott 36: Addie Paskert had a big game for the Cardinals, scoring 15 points to lead them to a Western Cloverbelt victory. Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott with 13 points.
Durand 59, Spring Valley 36: McKenna Hurlburt had another standout game, scoring 21 points and securing 13 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Madisyn Kilboten added 12 points. Larissa Stark led the Cardinals, scoring 12 points.
Eleva-Strum 61, Immanuel Lutheran 43: The Cardinals picked up their 12th win of the season with help from 19 points by Kloe Hillestad and 16 by Brianna Nelson. Emma Miller scored 14 to lead the Lancers.
Independence 59, Augusta 46: The Indees got a game-best 14 points from Brianna Truog and 13 more from Ziy Conner. Camryn Grunewald led Augusta with 13 points.
Gilmanton 61, Cochrane-Fountain City 52: Liz Meier (18 points), Marli Evans (16) and Taylor Hovey (14) couldn’t be stopped for the Panthers, who pulled away in the second half.
Boys basketball
Cameron 64, Bloomer 46: Richie Murphy’s 21 points were the game-high and helped carry the Comets past the Blackhawks. Leif Iverson scored 12 points for Bloomer.
River Falls 71, Prescott 62: JT Dougherty led all scorers with 20 points, leading the Wildcats in nonconference play.
Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52: The Chieftains got 14 points from Kaden Kinney, but couldn’t keep up with their nonconference foe.
Wrestling
Whitetail Shootout: Baldwin-Woodville finished as the runner-up, falling to Tomah in the first-place dual. Menomonie, the host, placed fourth while Spring Valley/Elmwood and Eau Claire North took fifth and sixth, respectively. North’s Ethan Johnson picked up his 100th career victory.
Cadott 59, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 20: The Hornets tallied seven pins to take home the dual victory. Overall, they won eight matches.