Madison Hugdahl scored a game-best 17 points, and four other players had at least seven points as the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team defeated Tomah 66-30 on Monday in Osseo.
Lacey Frase, Brooke McCune and Makayla Steinke all scored seven points for the Thunder. Mariah Steinke had eight points.
The Thunder improved to 15-4 on the season with the victory. Osseo-Fairchild next plays today, on the road at Stanley-Boyd. The Thunder have a one-game lead atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with two games remaining.
Chippewa Falls 65, Holmen 44: Caelan Givens led all scorers with 20 points, helping the Cardinals capture a nonconference victory. Alexis Zenner and Aaliyah McMillan added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Bloomer 62, Cumberland 35: The Blackhawks knocked down nine 3-pointers and got a team-high 11 points from Emma Seibel to score the Heart O’ North win. Eight Bloomer players scored five points or more. Maisen Gores led Cumberland with 11 points.
Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43: Anna Blanford’s game-best 25 points lifted the Wolves past the Lancers. Emma Miller and Riley Naumann scored 12 apiece for Immanuel Lutheran.
Blair-Taylor 80, Brookwood 21: The Wildcats held Brookwood to six points in the second half. Lindsay Steien led Blair-Taylor with 22 points, and Abby Thompson added 18.
Boys basketball
Black River Falls 61, Elk Mound 58: The Mounders got 13 points from Ryan Bohl and 10 from Ben Heath, but came up just short against the Tigers. Trey Crowley had a game-high 22 points for Black River Falls.
Turtle Lake 71, Colfax 50: The Vikings couldn’t keep Brenden Strenke contained. He put up 27 points and helped the Lakers pull away in the second half. Ed Hydukovich led Colfax, posting 17 points.
Elmwood/Plum City 71, Lake Holcombe 69: Jackson Glampe led the Wolves, scoring 19 points in victory. Dayne Whipple and Basil Gilles added 13 points apiece for Elmwood/Plum City, while Brock Flater had a game-high 24 for the Chieftains.
Barron 44, Osceola 40: Caiden LaLiberty led the Golden Bears with 10 points, while Garet Lettner added eight of his own.
Girls hockey
Central Wisconsin 5, Eau Claire Area 2: The Stars led 2-1 heading into the final period, but four third-period goals by the Storm sunk them. Cameron Carmody and Madison Schwengler both scored for ECA, and Schwengler also had an assist. Alesha Smith stopped 35 shots for the Stars.
Over the weekend
Big Rivers swim and dive tournament: The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team set pool records in six events en route to the Big Rivers title last weekend in Menomonie.
Eau Claire performers to set records were: Ryan Biwer (50-yard freestyle), Sam Hower (100 backstroke and 200 individual medley), Nico Barna, Tyler Ries, Tristan Vieth and Hower (200 medley relay), Biwer, Ries, Jack Merkatoris and Thomas Merkatoris (200 freestyle relay) and Hower, Vieth, Biwer and Garrett Secker (400 freestyle relay).
Eau Claire also got wins from Vieth and Biwer in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively.
Chippewa Falls’ Zach Topritzhofer was the Big Rivers champion in the 500 freestyle, while teammate Ian Olson was the champion in the 100 breaststroke.
Eau Claire won the team title with 605.5 points, while Hudson was second at 534. Chippewa Falls took third with 318 points, and Menomonie was fourth at 244.5.