Madisyn Kilboten hit two free throws with 31 seconds left to lift the Durand girls basketball team over Boyceville 50-49 on Thursday in Boyceville.
The Bulldogs went for the win in the final seconds, but an 18-foot shot missed the mark.
The Panthers trailed by eight at one point before scoring 13 straight points to take a 46-43 lead.
Kilboten led the Panthers with 13 points and Josie Radle added 10 of her own. Katie Grambow led all scorers with 14 for the Bulldogs.
Cadott 51, Fall Creek 47: The Hornets knocked the Crickets from their place atop the Western Cloverbelt standings behind 19 points from Jada Kowalczyk. Ariel Heuer scored 15 for Fall Creek, which now sits a game back of Osseo-Fairchild in the conference standings.
Osseo-Fairchild 71, Thorp 29: Madison Hugdahl (15 points), Brooke McCune (12) and Makayla Steinke (11) all scored in double figures to lead the Thunder, who picked up their 14th win of the season and took over sole possession of first place in the Western Cloverbelt.
Altoona 50, McDonell 41: Averie Varsho’s team-high 13 points lifted the Rails, and Daydrean Henrichs and Brittany Klatt chipped in with 11 apiece. Maggie Craker scored a game-high 18 points for the Macks.
Stanley-Boyd 64, Regis 41: Teagen Becker posted a game-best 18 points for the Orioles, who also got 15 apiece from Lily Hoel and Marissa Gustafson. Caitlin Klink and Jessica Sabbagh scored 10 each for Regis.
Colfax 54, Mondovi 37: Rachel Scharlau put up 22 points and Kameri Meredith added 15 more as the Vikings improved to 16-2 on the season. Josie Hulke scored 11 for the Buffaloes.
Elk Mound 60, Glenwood City 20: Taya Schaefer and Sophie Cedarblade teamed up to score 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Mounders. Cedarblade knocked down five 3-pointers as Elk Mound made nine as a team.
Gilmanton 44, Independence 38: Lydia Evans scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Panthers to victory. The Indees’ Ziy Conner led all scorers with 16 points.
Boys basketball
Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 58: Ryan Zimmerman scored 26 points to lead the Lancers, while Ben Oster added 16 of his own. Chris Killian scored 16 for the Indees.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46, Barron 44: Dakota Herrman scored a game-best 15 points to lead the Bulldogs, who overcame a nine-point halftime deficit. Kyle Bilodeau added 13 points to the cause. Gabe Amundson scored 10 for Barron.
Northwestern 65, Bloomer 45: The Blackhawks got 13 points from Austin Thur, but couldn’t overcome the Tigers’ 11 3-pointers.
Lake Holcombe 76, Flambeau 53: Brock Flater’s 17 points led the Chieftains, who had four players score in double figures. Flambeau’s Harley Opachan put up 25 points to lead all scorers.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 3, Black River Falls 1: Cameron Carmody scored two goals and Paige Rodriguez added another to lead the Stars past the Tigers. Alesha Smith made 16 stops in net.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Western Wisconsin 2 (OT): Sidney Polzin’s second goal of the game was the game-winner in overtime. Ella Ausman also scored for the Sabers. Haley Frank saved 25 shots in goal.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire North 1: Riley Strohm scored the game-winner midway through the third period, breaking a 1-1 stalemate. Jace Fitzgerald had given Rice Lake a 1-0 lead in the first period before North’s Brayton Thillman tied it up in the second period.
Hudson 10, Menomonie 2: The Raiders built up a 9-1 lead in the first period in a dominant victory.
Amery 10, RAM 5: Evan Eckes, Peyton Mayer, Evan Gustafson, Sam Knickerbocker and Jarret Smith all scored for RAM. Gustafson, Cade Richard and Drew Goettl each tallied an assist.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls Duals: The host Cardinals won all three of their matchups, topping Mondovi, Prescott and Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek.