Kami Krumenauer scored the winning goal in the third period to complete a three-goal rally for the Eau Claire Area Stars in a 5-4 win over Onalaska on Tuesday.
The Stars trailed 4-2 entering the final period, but Lauren Carmody quickly got them to within a goal with a score a few minutes into the period. Paige Rodriguez tied the game less than a minute later.
It was the third win of the season for ECA, which improved to 3-0-1 with the victory.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Superior 1: Sidney Polzin scored twice in the third period to help the Sabers overcome a 1-0 deficit and win their season opener.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Emma-Lyn Stephenson evened the score for the Sabers in the second period. Polzin gave them the lead midway through the third, and iced the game away with a goal in the final minute. Haley Frank made 19 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 6, River Falls 0: The Huskies scored five goals in the third period to pull away. Joey Koller tallied two goals and an assist in the final period, while Tommy Wardas, Caden Sutter and Johan Akervik had a goal and an assist apiece.
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Menomonie 1: Carter Olson netted four goals to lead the Old Abes to a Big Rivers win. Six different Old Abes scored, with Olson the only one to find the net multiple times.
Boys basketball
Menomonie 68, Rice Lake 47: Davis Barthen posted a game-high 20 points for the Mustangs, and Noah Feddersen contributed 18 of his own in the team’s season opener. Judson Rikkers had 18 points for the Warriors.
Fall Creek 59, Eleva-Strum 50: The Crickets’ Jaden Fitch led all scorers with 16 points, and Keegan Ploeckelman added 14 to the effort for a season-opening victory. Mason Denning chipped in with 10 points.
Cade McSorley led the Cardinals with 13 points, followed closely by Andrew Schoen’s 12.
Spring Valley 65, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62: Aaron Borgerding’s 29 points paced the Cardinals in a close one. Conner Ducklow added 15 for the victors, while Ryan Zimmerman led the Lancers with 24 points.
Ladysmith 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57: Peyton Rogers dropped a game-high 29 points, leading the Lumberjacks to victory. Kyle Bilodeau led Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with 16 points.
River Falls 69, Baldwin-Woodville 28: Zac Johnson powered the Wildcats to a season-opening victory with 24 points and four assists.
Girls basketball
Chippewa Falls 58, D.C. Everest 37: Caelan Givens and Aaliyah McMillan scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Cardinals to their second win of the season. Alexis Zenner added six of her own.
New Richmond 60, Menomonie 46: Shelby Thorton paced Menomonie with 15 points, while Helen Chen added 12. The Mustangs knocked down 12 3-pointers, but the Tigers had too much firepower.
Cadott 61, Gilmanton 50: Jada Kowalczyk led all scorers with 23 points, leading the Hornets to their second win of the season. Lydia Evans led Gilmanton with 18.
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Augusta 42: Brooke McCune and Madison Hugdahl teamed up for 17 and 16 points, respectively, to give the Thunder their first victory. Chloe Jacobs and Camryn Grunewald had 11 apiece for Augusta.
Mondovi 53, Somerset 51: Ella Poeschel’s 17 points helped the Buffaloes earn their first win of the season. Josie Hulke added 12 points for Mondovi, with nine coming on 3-pointers.
Prescott 78, Eleva-Strum 67: Brianna Nelson scored 18 points and Kloe Hillestad added 17 of her own for Eleva-Strum, but Bella Lenz poured in 34 for Prescott to help clinch the victory.
Glenwood City 49, Ellsworth 48: Maddie Oehlke hit the game-winning shot off a rebound putback with 1.5 seconds remaining, giving the Hilltoppers the win. Delanie Fayerweather hit a 3-pointer to pull Glenwood City within one point of the Panthers’ lead with 13 seconds left.
Oehlke finished with 16 points, while Makiah Schutz chipping in with 12.
Blair-Taylor 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 34: Freshman Lindsay Steien led all scorers with 20 points for the Wildcats, while Abby Thompson and Marlee Nehring added 18 and 12, respectively.
Josie Naumann and Riley Naumann had 10 points apiece for the Lancers.
New Auburn 49, Winter 38: Zoey Rada led the way for the Trojans, scoring a game-high 16 points.
Black River Falls 43, Alma Center Lincoln 39: The Hornets got 10 points from Jacquelyn Paul, but couldn’t overcome the Tigers.
Wrestling
West Salem/Bangor 36, Eau Claire North 12: Gavin Falkner and Jake Schindler were the only victors for the Huskies, both by pinfall.