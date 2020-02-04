Isaac Lindstrom scored the go-ahead goal in the final three minutes of the game as part of a four-goal night, lifting the Chippewa Falls boys hockey team to a 5-3 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
Lindstrom scored twice in the first period to stake the Cardinals to a 2-0 lead before Memorial’s Carter Ottum and Joe Kelly answered with second period goals to tie it up. Lindstrom and Memorial’s Peyton Platter traded goals later in the second, setting the scene for Lindstrom’s winner in the final period.
Isaac Frenette added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the win.
Bridger Fixmer made 31 saves in net for Chi-Hi, while Joe Berg stopped 30 shots for the Old Abes.
The win pushed Chippewa Falls into second place in the Big Rivers with 14 points. Hudson leads the league, sitting atop the standings with 16 points.
Boys basketball
Marshfield 65, Eau Claire North 63: The Huskies couldn’t hold off the Tigers, who overcame a nine-point halftime deficit. Helping Marshfield was a barrage from long range; the Tigers hit 12 3-pointers. Dalton Banks led North with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
Fall Creek 51, McDonell 50: Isaiah Katz gave the Crickets the lead with 19 seconds left in the game, and Fall Creek held on to upend the Macks. Luke Olson led the Crickets with 18 points, and Eion Kressin scored 13 for McDonell.
Thorp 51, Stanley-Boyd 36: Ethan Reis and Isaac Soumis did the heavy lifting for the Cardinals, scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively. Four players scored eight points for the Orioles.
Immanuel Lutheran 72, Eleva-Strum 58: The Lancers trailed by one at halftime but pulled away in the second half. Ben Oster led the way with 19 points, and Ryan Zimmerman and Britten Rutz added 18 and 16, respectively. Cade McSorley scored 10 for the Cardinals.
Elk Mound 70, Elmwood/Plum City 55: The Mounders got 15 points from Ben Heath and 12 apiece from Ryan Bohl and Blaze Todd. Jackson Glampe led all scorers with 18 for Elmwood/Plum City.
Augusta 67, Independence 52: Jacob Engstrom’s game-best 21 points propelled the Beavers, and Andrew Perkovich added 19 for good measure.
Chris Killian scored 20 points for the Indees.
River Falls 62, Hudson 46: The Wildcats threw their hat in the ring as the Big Rivers title race heats up, getting 26 points from Zac Johnson to beat the second-place Raiders. Luke Healy scored 20 for Hudson.
Blair-Taylor 89, Melrose-Mindoro 66: Kyle Steien scored a game-high 32 points to pace the Wildcats, while Matt Waldera added 26 of his own.
Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 39: Three Blackhawks scored in double figures, led by Dylan Karau’s game-high 15 points. The win got Baldwin-Woodville back to .500 on the season.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Rice Lake 43: The Old Abes won a close one with help from 12 points by Sydney Brennan and 10 from Olivia Tangley. Grace Forsberg and Brynn Olson scored 10 points apiece for the Warriors.
Marshfield 49, Eau Claire North 36: The Huskies got 10 points from Evie Dreger and eight from Reanna Hutchinson, but came up short against the Tigers.
Chippewa Falls 53, Menomonie 33: Aaliyah McMillan posted a game-best 17 points for the Cardinals, and Alexis Zenner added 10 of her own. Shelby Thornton scored 12 for Menomonie.
McDonell 68, Stanley-Boyd 65: The Macks overcame a 15-point deficit in the final seven minutes to keep pace in the Western Cloverbelt. Maggie Craker scored a team-high 18 points for McDonell and Anna Geissler and Lauryn Deetz added 14 each. Emily Brenner led the Orioles with 18 points, and Lily Hoel had 16.
Bloomer 44, Cameron 41: Bloomer got 15 points from Larissa Fossum and overcame a 26% team shooting percentage to edge the Comets. Kennady Sevals led Cameron with 13 points.
Girls hockey
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2: The Sabers seized a 2-1 lead in the second period thanks to goals from Sidney Polzin and Alexa Wickland, but the Raiders rallied for victory. Quinn Winkoski scored the game-winner early in the third period. Haley Frank stopped 35 shots for CFM.