Emily Madden’s hat trick led the Altoona girls soccer team to a 3-1 win over Phillips for the team’s first victory of the season on Thursday.
She scored once in the first half for Altoona, and added two more goals in the second — including converting a penalty kick.
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Superior 0: Lauren Carmody scored once and assisted a goal for the Old Abes, and Jacquelyn Beaudrie, Ava Kison and Emily Gross also scored.
Baseball
Altoona 17, Cadott 2: Jake Nelson went 4 for 4 with three extra base hits and 4 RBIs to lead the Rails. Donny Adrian, Dyllan Bauer and Jake Varsho all added two RBIs apiece.
Regis 11, McDonell 1: Cade Osborn knocked a double and a triple as part of a three-hit, two-RBI day for the Ramblers. Payton Kostka added three RBIs, and Ben Boda got the win on the mound.
Hudson 4, Menomonie 1: The Mustangs got two hits from Davis Barthen, but couldn’t muster enough offense to grab a road victory.
River Falls 14, Eau Claire Memorial 4: Connor Stoik drove in two runs and Jack Fentress and Kaden Kohlhepp both hit doubles for the Old Abes. It wasn’t enough to take down the Big Rivers leaders though.
Bloomer 3, Somerset 2: Avery Macik hit a walk-off single to left field to give the Blackhawks the win in the eighth inning. Trent Tozer had two hits and drove in two runs for Bloomer.
Durand 7, Mondovi 5: Blaine Bauer got the win on the mound, holding the Buffaloes to three runs over five innings of work. Preston Milliren had two hits for the Panthers — including a triple — while Tanner Marsh had two hits of his own for Mondovi.
Blair-Taylor 14, Whitehall 10: Logan Smith drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats, while Michael Proft had three hits.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 3-11, Eau Claire North 0-6: Mallory Sterling struck out 12 in a complete game shutout for the Cardinals in game one, and Nicole Crumbaker tallied four RBIs and earned the win in the circle in game two. Jayden Hodgson had six RBIs on the day for the Cardinals, while Abby Mowl homered for the Huskies.
Hudson 6-8, Eau Claire Memorial 1-1: Megan Halvorson homered in game one and hit a triple in game two for the Old Abes, but they dropped the doubleheader on the road.
Altoona 14, Cadott 7: Kate Harris hit three doubles and drove in four runs, Karly Maurina added four hits and three RBIs, and Lydia Berseth knocked in three runs for the Rails. Meadow Barone homered and tallied three RBIs for the Hornets.
Bloomer 18, Hayward 1: Calley Olson and Isabella Jenneman both homered and combined to drive in seven runs for the Blackhawks. Kenadi Poirier and Rilee Luzinski added three hits apiece.
Blair-Taylor 11, Augusta 1: The Wildcats clinched a share of the Dairyland Conference title. Lauren Steien got the win in the circle and drove in three runs at the plate, and Ari Charles added two hits.
Durand 14, Mondovi 5: Addi Weiss was a perfect 4 for 4 and drove in four runs for the Panthers, while Hannah Prissel added two hits and three RBIs. Abby Johnson drove in two for the Buffaloes.
Glenwood City 7, Elk Mound 2: Logan Hoitomt drove in three for the Hilltoppers, and Delanie Fayerweather homered. Clare Hallum hit a double for Elk Mound.
Eleva-Strum 13, Alma Center Lincoln 4: Paige Monson drove in three runs for the Cardinals, while Halle Nicolet added two RBIs of her own. Bre Nelson got the win by pitching a complete game.
Track and field
Larry Z Invitational: Cadott’s Andy Hinzmann won titles in the 200-meter dash and the triple jump, while the Hornets’ girls 4x400 and 4x800 relays also finished in first.
Spring Valley’s Dylan Bosshart won the 110-meter hurdles, the high jump and long jump, while teammates Nathan Fesenmaier (discus), Brenden Williams (100) and Jon Corriea (800) also scored wins. Katherine Dieckman won the 1,600 for the girls.
Boyceville’s Chrissa Kersten won the girls 100-meter hurdles and Naomi Hillman won the long jump.
Boys tennis
Regis 5, Altoona 2: The Ramblers won three of the four singles matches and two of three doubles matches.