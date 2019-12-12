McDonell boys basketball stayed undefeated and earned a strong Western Cloverbelt victory on Thursday, besting Thorp 40-33 on the road.
JD Bohaty scored 19 points as the Macks held the Cardinals without a 3-point make. Thorp, considered one of the main contenders in the league coming into the season, is off to a tough start after dropping its first three games overall and first two in the Cloverbelt.
Altoona 71, Fall Creek 45: Keshawn Harris and Evan Moss led the Rails with 18 each. The Crickets got 18 from Teigan Ploeckelman as well.
Bloomer 50, Barron 28: Charlie Herrick led the Blackhawks with 14 points, while Dalton Cook added 11 and Carter Rubenzer 10. Cook and Herrick each hit twice from 3-point range.
Immanuel Lutheran 82, Independence 46: Ryan Zimmerman and Ben Oster each scored 20, while teammate Paul Schierenbeck added 15, as the Lancers moved to 3-2.
Creed Brenner led the Indeees with 18.
Durand 63, Glenwood City 31: Gunnar Hurlburt scored a game-high 15 points as the Panthers held the Hilltoppers to nine first-half points. Luke Pelke and Caden Berger also each notched 10 points for Durand.
Stanley-Boyd 56, Cadott 54: The Orioles earned their first victory of the season, overcoming a 30-point performance from Cadott’s Mason Poehls. Striking back for Stanley-Boyd was Lucas Smith, who notched 22. He hit four times from deep while his team fended off a late Hornet push.
Melrose-Mindoro 80, Augusta 52: The Beavers suffered their first loss of the season, struggling to slow down Jay Arzt and Tristan McRoberts. That duo combined for 47 points.
Jacob Engstrom led Augusta with 24 points.
Ladysmith 64, Cameron 59: Peyton Rogers notched 27 points and grabbed 19 boards in the Lumberjacks’ victory. Spencer Draghi added 15 for Ladysmith.
Austin Weis led the Comets with 17 points, while Mark Daniels had 11 and Peyton Buzek 10.
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 26: Isaac Nerby led the Wildcats with 16 points, one of four Blair-Taylor players in double digits, as the team moved to 3-0 and 2-0 on conference play. Logan Smith added 13 points, while Matt Waldera and Kyle Steien each had 11.
Alma Center Lincoln 59, Whitehall 52: Ethan Breheim scored 25 points, leading all scorers, as the Hornets earned their first Dairyland win of the year and stayed unbeaten overall.
Brandon Dick led the Vikings with 16 points.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 0: Caroline O’Dell notched 20 saves in a shutout effort, while the Sabers got goals from Abigail Martin in the first period and Sidney Polzin in the second.
Wrestling
Eau Claire Memorial 66, Rice Lake 13: The Old Abes got wins from Ryan Hanson, Ian Johnson, Tyler Wathke, Logan Bee, Ethan Schermitzler Zach Crotty, Hendrick Boese, Braden Lortscher, Sam Pickett, Noah Parkins and Cody Steinmetz.