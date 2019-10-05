McDonell volleyball avenged a loss to Lewiston Altura earlier in the tournament, besting the Minnesota squad in three sets to earn a championship at the La Crosse Logan Invitational.
The Macks dropped the first set of the final 18-25 but roared back for tight 26-24 and 16-13 wins in the second and third. Rachel Smiskey had 29 kills at the event, while Olivia Mlsna had 50 digs and Maggie Craker recorded 10 aces, 15 kills and 113 assists. Overall, the squad went 4-1, also beating Wisconsin Dells, Prairie Du Chien and Onalaska.
Bloomer Invite: Fall Creek won all four of its matches without dropping a set to capture the title.
The Crickets topped Stanley-Boyd, Ashland, Owen-Withee and Bloomer over the course of the day. Gianna Vollrath had 22 kills, Abigail Bell made 23 digs and Catelyn Schulz distributed 38 assists.
Emma Krejci had 29 kills for Bloomer, which finished in second place.
Cross country
New Richmond Invite: The Menomonie girls won the team title, led by Paige Anderson’s fourth-place finish. The Mustangs had three other girls place in the top 10: Madeline Palmer (eighth), Isabella Jacobsen (ninth) and Rachel Dietrich (10th).
On the boys side, Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz led all area finishers by taking third. The Mustangs placed fourth as a team.
Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover placed 10th in the boys meet.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Wauwatosa East 0: Garrett Woodford scored the winner in the 15th minute off an assist from Will Hartman. Scott Knowlton made two saves in net for the Old Abes to post the shutout.
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Oshkosh West 1: After falling behind 1-0 in the 11th minute, Memorial’s Mason Sherman knotted things up with a goal 19 minutes later. He also assisted Jacob Peloquin’s game-winner in the 66th minute.
Oshkosh North 4, Eau Claire North 0: Ayden White made six saves for the Huskies, but Eau Claire North couldn’t convert any of its seven shots into goals. Praise Mugisha scored two goals for the Spartans.