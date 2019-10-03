Dan Anderson and Joe Thaler both placed in the top 10 to lead the McDonell boys cross country squad to the team title at the Osseo-Fairchild invite on Thursday.
Anderson took second place individually, only two seconds behind race winner Andrew Schlitz of Regis. Thaler clocked in at sixth.
Augusta was the team runner-up thanks to strong showings from Jacob Engstrom (seventh) and Dalton Robinson (eighth).
Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders won the girls race, but Cameron captured the team title. The Comets were led by Aurora Felonk’s fifth-place finish. Osseo-Fairchild’s Kari Herman took second, and Augusta’s Bailey Peterson was fourth.
Chippewa Falls Invite: The host team swept both the boys and girls team titles.
The Cardinals girls took the top six individual places in their three-team race to cruise to victory, led by winner Haley Mason. Benjamin LeMay led the boys with an individual win. The Cardinals boys had four runners place in the top 10.
Eau Claire Memorial took second in both the boys and girls meets, and Eau Claire North took third in both.
Ladysmith Invitational: The Bloomer boys took second place as a team, powered by Jaden Halom and Jaden Ryan taking second and third, respectively. Ladysmith took third on the boys side, while Bloomer took third in the girls race.
Girls golf
Somerset regional: Baldwin-Woodville’s Leslie Weyer qualified for sectionals, tying for 11th with a score of 108.
Volleyball
Eau Claire North 3, Rice Lake 0: Maria Venne led the way with nine kills, Bailey Thompson made 16 digs and Olivia Laube distributed 28 assists as the Huskies rolled to victory.
River Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Kayla Sorensen and Anna Hansen teamed up for 13 kills for the Old Abes, but the state-ranked Wildcats were too much to topple.
Wausau West 3, Chippewa Falls 0: Sami Perlberg had seven kills, but the Cardinals fell in nonconference action.
Altoona 3, Stanley-Boyd 1: The Rails won the final two sets to break a 1-1 tie and grab the victory. Savanna Renderman pounded 25 kills to power the Altoona offense, and Averie Varsho had 17 digs. Emily Brenner had 12 kills for the Orioles, but ultimately Altoona was too much to overcome.
McDonell 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1: The Macks won the final two sets to snap a 1-1 tie and seal another Cloverbelt victory.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Linsey Sydow dished 14 assists and served four aces as the Lancers improved to 18-2 on the season.
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0: Gianna Vollrath smacked 15 kills, Catelyn Schultz added 21 assists and Abigail Bell chipped in with 15 digs as the Crickets swept Cadott.
Autumn Bremness hit 11 kills in defeat for the Hornets.
Colfax 3, Durand 1: Samantha Pretasky and Rachel Scharlau teamed up for 23 kills for the Vikings, and Addy Olson made 11 digs. Jozie Buchanan added 22 assists.
Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 0: The Mounders won three closely-contested sets, with each win coming by four points or fewer. Macayla Thompson had six kills and 14 digs for the Buffaloes.
Northwestern 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1: The Bulldogs won the second set to pull even at 1-1, but the Tigers took the third and fourth for the conference win.
Cameron 3, Cumberland 1: After dropping the first set, the Comets rallied by taking the next three to grab the victory.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Gilmanton 0: Lydia Evans had five kills and 12 digs for Gilmanton, but it wasn’t enough to hand the Mustangs their first conference loss of the season.
Ladysmith 3, Barron 1: The Golden Bears won the first set, but the Lumberjills took the rest.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Bloomer 0: The Ramblers only dropped 13 games across the seven matches as they picked up the sweep.