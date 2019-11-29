Wausau West scored the final three goals of the game to emerge victorious in a matchup of two of the state’s top-ranked boys hockey teams, defeating Eau Claire Memorial 4-1 on Friday at Hobbs Ice Arena.
After the fifth-ranked Warriors took an early 1-0 lead, Trevin Kison evened the score with a goal midway through the first period. But third-ranked Memorial couldn’t find the net again, and Marc Sippel’s goal in the final minute of the first period gave the Warriors a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Jacob Cebula and Carson Marquardt added goals in the second period for Wausau West.
Jonah Wiggins and Luke Lindsay assisted Kison’s goal for Memorial, which will face Superior at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday as the tournament at Hobbs continues.
The game was delayed over an hour after a power outage at Hobbs during pregame, pushing back the tournament schedule.
Eau Claire North’s matchup with Madison West in the final game of the night finished too late for publication.
Girls hockey
Central Wisconsin 2, ECA Stars 2 (CW wins shootout 6-5): Lauren Carmody scored the goal that ultimately forced overtime for the Stars in the third period, but ECA fell in a shootout.
Madison Schwengler had a goal for the Stars in the first period.