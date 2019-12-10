Sydney Brennan and Nicole Rossow teamed up for 28 points to help the Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball team stay undefeated with a 59-23 win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday.
Brennan had a game-high 15 points for the Old Abes, while Rossow added 13. Hope Gibbons and Anna Hoitomt chipped in with nine and eight points, respectively.
The win pushed the Old Abes to 4-0 on the season.
La Crosse Central 61, Eau Claire North 58: The Huskies neared their first win of the season behind sophomore Reanna Hutchinson’s 28 points, but came up just short.
Evie Dreger added 13 points for North. The Huskies led 29-26 at halftime.
Fall Creek 54, Altoona 44: Gianna Vollrath put up 21 points for the Crickets to help propel them to a conference win. Daydrean Henrichs had 11 points for Altoona.
Onalaska 67, Chippewa Falls 52: Alexis Zenner had a game-high 22 points and Aaliyah McMillan added 18 points for the Cardinals, but the Hilltoppers were too much to overcome.
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Regis 48: The Thunder, powered by Brooke McCune’s game-high 24 points, picked up a Western Cloverbelt victory. Makayla Steinke added 13 for Osseo-Fairchild, while Makenna Rohrschieb had 22 for the Ramblers.
Cadott 52, Stanley-Boyd 41: Jada Kowalczyk and Meadow Barone carried the Hornets to victory, with 21 and 13 points, respectively. Teagen Becker led the Orioles with 18 of her own.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Alma/Pepin 6: A dominant defensive team effort and a double-double from Josie Naumann (10 points, 10 rebounds) helped lead the Lancers to victory. Emma Miller led all scorers with 17 points.
Durand 58, Mondovi 40: McKenna Hurlburt’s career-high 27 points powered the Panthers to victory.
Madisyn Kilboten and Leah Sabelko added 10 apiece for Durand, while Josie Hulke led the Buffaloes with 14.
Eleva-Strum 59, Augusta 48: Kloe Hillestad’s 20 points topped the scoring charts, and the Cardinals got 14 more from Brianna Nelson for their third victory of the season. Camryn Grunewald paced the Beavers with 17 points, with Phoenyx Knuth and Kennedy Schroeder adding 10 apiece.
Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 35: Tori Blaskowski dropped 16 points for the Mounders, and Sophie Cedarblade gave the team 11 more. Morgan Rustad led the Cardinals with nine points.
Bloomer 54, Barron 40: Vanessa Jenneman led all scorers with 17 points to help lead the Blackhawks to victory. Larissa Fossum chipped in with nine points for Bloomer.
Holmen 43, Rice Lake 34: Jordan Roethel scored 17 points to lead the Warriors, but they couldn’t quite keep up with the Vikings.
Glenwood City 39, Boyceville 36: Jasmine Mendez’s 14 points helped the Hilltoppers earn a Dunn-St. Croix win. Delaney Fayerweather added 10.
Independence 49, Gilmanton 34: Brianna Truog scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Indees. Lydia Evans had 13 for the Panthers.
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Whitehall 26: Ariel Koxlien had almost half of the Norse’s points, scoring 11.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 88, La Crosse Logan 66: The Huskies were led by the trio of Ashton Kallstrom, Chad Kron and Dalton Banks in a commanding victory.
Kallstrom poured in a game-high 27 points for North, while Kron added 22 and Banks 19. Banks recorded a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds. Henry Wilkinson chipped in with 11 points.
D.C. Everest 100, Eau Claire Memorial 93 (OT): The Old Abes fell in overtime. Stats were not available at press time.
Ladysmith 61, Stanley-Boyd 55: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt dominated to the tune of 26 points, leading the Lumberjacks to a nonconference win. Carsen Hause and Brady Ingersoll had 11 apiece for the Orioles.
Pittsville 74, Eleva-Strum 45: Cade McSorley led the Cardinals with nine points, but they couldn’t keep pace with the Panthers.
Blair-Taylor 96, Greenwood 31: The Panthers had six players score in double-figures in a dominant victory. Cain Fremstad led them all with 17.
Alma Center Lincoln 64, Elmwood/Plum City 50: Justin Rowekamp put up 30 points for the Hornets, and Ethan Breheim added 23.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 4, Hudson 3: The Cardinals scored a big road victory early in the Big Rivers season. Statistics were not available by press time.
Hayward 4, Eau Claire North 3: Tommy Wardas, Tyler Geroux and Griffin Bell scored for the Huskies, but they couldn’t quite come back in a rematch of last season’s sectional final.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, RAM 1: Baldwin-Woodville scored twice in the first period to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Peyton Mayer scored RAM’s only goal, assisted by Evan Gustafson.
Wrestling
Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 18: Clayton Roscoe, Derick Vollendorf, Logan Poradish, Ryan Vollendorf and Grant Rydlund all won matches for the Lumberjacks.