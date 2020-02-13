Sydney Brennan scored a team-high 17 points, Lilly Cayley added 12 more and the Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball team earned its first season sweep of Chippewa Falls since 2007-2008 with a 52-47 win on Thursday.
It was the second win over the Cardinals for the Old Abes, who also won the Dec. 17 matchup 47-46.
The Old Abes knocked down six 3-pointers in the win on Thursday, getting three from both Brennan and Olivia Tangley.
Caelan Givens scored a game-high 19 points for Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie 55, Eau Claire North 44: Helen Chen drilled five 3-pointers as part of a 21-point night to lift the Mustangs. She was the only Menomonie player to score in double figures. Evie Dreger and Reanna Hutchinson scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for North.
River Falls 45, Rice Lake 34: The Warriors got a game-high 15 points from Brynn Olson, but couldn’t quite keep up with the Wildcats in the second half. Taylor Kasten led River Falls with 13 points.
Bloomer 49, Spooner 22: The Blackhawks held their opponents to six points in the first half and held serve in the second. Samantha Buchholtz led Bloomer with 12 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 70, Lake Holcombe 48: Sheridan Noeldner had a breakout game for the Lancers, scoring a game-best 27 points. Riley Naumann added 21 of her own, and Emma Miller chipped in with 16. Allison Golat-Hattamer led the Chieftains with 16 points.
Boys basketball
Cadott 63, Fall Creek 60 (OT): Mason Poehls hit the game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds left in overtime, capping a 26-piont night. He led all scorers. Tegan Ritter added 17 points for the Hornets, while Teigen Ploeckelman led Fall Creek with 16.
Thorp 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62: The Cardinals moved into sole possession of second place in the Western Cloverbelt behind 23 points from Ethan Reis. Isaac Soumis added 16 for Thorp, while Ryan Myhers scored 20 for the Thunder. To earn a share of the conference title, the Cardinals need to win their final two league games while having Altoona lose its final two.
Augusta 73, Eleva-Strum 69: Andrew Perkovich and Jacob Engstrom scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to boost the Beavers past the Cardinals. Ethan Karlstad scored a game-high 21 points for Eleva-Strum, and Cade McSorley added 15.
Mondovi 55, Colfax 47: Owen Schultz practically willed the Buffaloes to victory, tallying 26 points to account for nearly half of the team’s points. Colfax utilized a balanced offense, getting a team-high 12 points from Zach Rindy.
Spring Valley 68, Elmwood/Plum City 28: The Cardinals cruised to victory behind 13 points apiece from Michael Bauer and Aaron Borgerding. Four Cardinals scored in double figures.
Immanuel Lutheran 81, Lake Holcombe 68: Britten Rutz led the Lancers with 22 points, and Ben Oster added 16 to the cause. Brock Flater scored a game-high 28 for the Chieftains, and Kaden Kinney’s 10 points pushed him past the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
Alma Center Lincoln 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 51: Ethan Breheim scored 17 points to lead all scorers and push the Hornets past the Pirates. Blake Hansen added 13 for Lincoln.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 2: Hudson ended up as the Big Rivers champion, but the Old Abes pushed themselves into second place with the win. Joe Kelly, Easton Tok, Will Sherry and Trevin Kison scored for Memorial, which finished one point behind the Raiders in the conference standings.
Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 0: Owen Krista, Sawyer Bowe, Isaac Frenette and Blake Trippler all scored as the Cardinals locked up a third-place finish in the Big Rivers. Bridger Fixmer made 24 saves to post the shutout, while Colten Pace stopped 31 shots for North.
Menomonie 3, Rice Lake 2 (OT): Grant Imsande scored the game-winner in overtime for the Mustangs. Zach DeMarce and Clasen Cook had staked Menomonie to a 2-0 lead before Rice Lake’s Cole Fenske and Riley Strohm scored to tie things up. It was the first Big Rivers win for the Mustangs, in the final conference game of the winter.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Northern Edge 1: Sidney Polzin scored twice as the Sabers earned a 10th win of the season for the first time since 2011-12. Emme Bergh added a goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, and Caroline O’Dell made 18 saves in net.