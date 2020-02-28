Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball earned a season sweep of Chippewa Falls, besting its Big Rivers rival for a third time in a 55-46 regional semifinal matchup at Memorial.
Sydney Brennan led the Old Abes with 16 points while hitting on a pair of 3-pointers, while Nicole Rossow scored 12 and Lilly Cayley added 11. The win marked the largest margin of victory for Memorial against Chi-Hi this season, with the Abes pulling off one-point and five-point triumphs in December and early February, respectively.
Memorial moves on to a meeting with Bay Port, the top ranked team in Division 1’s Sectional No. 1. The Old Abes have won three straight and have only dropped one game in the last eight, a 61-44 defeat at the hands of Big Rivers champion River Falls.
For Chippewa Falls, the loss marks the end of the high school careers of two stellar college-bound players, Caelan Givens and Aaliyah McMillan. Givens, who is set to play Division I basketball at UW-Green Bay, scored 16 points, while McMillan had 10.
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Durand 53: Eleice Dahl hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left to lift the Thunder in this local D4 matchup. Three Osseo-Fairchild players scored 12 points: Brooke McCune, Makayla Steinke and Autumn Volbrecht. The Thunder will next play second-seeded Neillsville.
The Dahl shot capped off an incredible comeback, as Durand was up 42-23 with 12:33 to go. Osseo-Fairchild turned to the 3-pointer to work itself back, finishing with nine as a squad.
McKenna Hurlburt led the Panthers with 17 points, while Madisyn Kolboten added 11.
Fall Creek 53, Stanley-Boyd 49: The Crickets pulled off a No. 5 over No. 4 upset thanks largely to Gianna Vollrath and Emily Madden scoring 13 each. Ariel Heuer added 11 and Katelyn Hong chipped in 10 as Fall Creek moved on to play powerhouse Melrose-Mindoro.
Teagan Becker led the Orioles with 14 points, while Marissa Gustafson had 12 and Lily Hoel 10.
Colfax 80, Shell Lake 24: The Vikings rolled to the regional final thanks to a balanced effort, with 13 girls finding the basket. Taylor Irwin, Kameri Meredith, Marissa Harmon and Madison Barstad all had nine points. They’ll play Phillips tonight.
Bloomer 49, Somerset 37: Emma Seibel scored 14 and Larissa Fossum added 11 as the Blackhawks advanced to play Northwestern in the regional final. Bloomer hit three times from deep, with Seibel hitting twice from beyond the arc.
Eleva-Strum 59, Columbus Catholic 40: The Cardinals pulled away in the second half, expanding on a three-point lead at the break. Brianna Nelson scored 17, while Kloe Hillestad, Madison Schultz and Olivia Windjue each added 10. The D5 squad will play third-seeded Cashton in the regional final.
Elk Mound 51, Adams-Friendship 38: Taya Schaefer scored 17 points while Hailey Blaskowski added 13 as the Mounders earned a date with Arcadia in Division 3 play. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Kallee Rhude with 11 points.
Kimberly 79, Eau Claire North 34: The Huskies’ season came to a conclusion at the hands of the second-seeded team in their sectional. Stats were not available at press time.
Loyal 74, Immanuel Lutheran 39: The Lancers’ season came to an end despite 11 points from Emma Miller and 10 apiece from Riley Naumann and Morgan Bobeck.
Blair-Taylor 65, Royall 58: The Wildcats were led by their stellar pair of freshmen, Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson, who scored 22 and 17 points, respectively. Blair-Taylor will next play top-seeded Bangor.