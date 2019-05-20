Wednesday’s boys tennis sectional at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln will be full of Old Abes.
Eau Claire Memorial had a sectional qualifier in every flight at its home subsectional on Monday, and leads the team standings by two points over Hudson.
Singles players Sam Rechek, Mark Pepperl, Liam Obaid and Ethan Beckerman all advanced in flights one through four, respectively.
The doubles teams of Max Loen and Danylo Ripeckyj, Will Hayes and Grant Wolfe, and Stephen King and Andrew Mueller also advanced for Memorial.
Menomonie will have three representatives at sectionals. Ethan Wurtzel (No. 1 singles), Joey Leipnitz (No. 4 singles) and Victor Kaufman/Jackson Trunkel (No. 1 doubles) all did enough to advance on Monday.
Chippewa Falls will have both of its No. 1s moving on. Singles player Sean Martin and doubles team Mitch Vanyo/Nick Mason advanced for the Cardinals.
Hudson advanced in every flight but No. 4 singles.
Baldwin-Woodville subsectional: In Division 2, both Regis and Altoona/Fall Creek had three representatives advance to sectionals.
Regis’ Gavin Bowe (No. 1 singles), Jack Merrick (No. 3 singles) and Mitchell Merkel/Brent Martin (No. 1 doubles) moved on.
All three of Altoona/Fall Creek’s doubles teams advanced: John Fox/Trevor Kempen (No. 1), Carter Ternberg/Ty Rondestvedt (No. 2) and Blend Sabani/Dan Harris (No. 3).
Baldwin-Woodville’s Zach Nilssen/Sam Brock (No. 2 doubles) and Sam Sykora/Caleb Lokker (No. 3 doubles) also qualified for sectionals.
Baseball
Augusta 12, Blair-Taylor 0: The Beavers clinched their first outright conference title since 1956 in style, pitching a no-hitter against the Wildcats.
Ryan Grunewald, Logan Brown and Cole Stensen combined to no-hit Blair-Taylor in five innings. Brown led the attack on offense, knocking two hits and driving in three runs. The Beavers improved to 14-2 in Dairyland play.
Rice Lake 5, Spooner 2: Brady Verbsky knocked three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Warriors.
Stanley-Boyd 5, Cadott 3: The Orioles, paced by Noah Gillingham’s 3-for-3 day, did all their scoring in the first three innings. Dylan Davis had three hits for Cadott.
Abbotsford 7, Thorp 6: Ryan Stunkel had two hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals, who fell behind after the Falcons broke a 6-6 tie with a run in the fifth.
Boyceville 4, Colfax 1: Jaden Reismer tallied three hits for the Bulldogs, and both of Trett Joles’ hits were doubles for Boyceville.
Fall Creek 10, Eleva-Strum 0: Marcus Cline went 2 for 2 with a pair of runs and an RBI while Travis Laube threw four scoreless innings for the Crickets.
Black River Falls 6, Osseo-Fairchild 2: Caden Boettcher had two hits in the Thunder’s nonconference loss.
Elk Mound 8-10, Glenwood City 1-0: Chase Rhude drove in five runs on the day for the Mounders, and Brett Lew homered in game one to help Elk Mound sweep the doubleheader.
Elmwood/Plum City 5, Durand 3: Dalton Binkowski had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Elmwood/Plum City. Christian O’Keefe knocked two hits for Durand.
Softball
Stanley-Boyd 3, Durand 1: The Orioles advanced to the regional finals behind Ashly Zastrow’s complete game effort in the circle. She struck out seven.
Thorp 12, Eleva-Strum 0: Kaitlyn Tyznik pitched a complete game one-hitter to push the Cardinals into the regional finals. She struck out six.
Stratford 5, Elk Mound 3: The top-seeded Mounders were knocked out in the Division 3 regional semifinals by the ninth-seeded Tigers.
Elmwood/Plum City 10, Royall 0: Anna Blanford struck out 12 in a complete game effort to lift the hosts into the Division 5 regional finals.
Blair-Taylor 13, Hillsboro 3: The undefeated Wildcats kicked off their quest for a third consecutive trip to state emphatically. Danyelle Waldera and Cierra Curran combined for six hits and five RBIs.