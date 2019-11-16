Eau Claire Memorial swimmer Kate Augustyn notched a pair of top-15 finishes at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championships.
Augustyn placed 12th in the 100-yard backstroke and 14th in the 200-yard freestyle. Those were the highest finishes of any area competitor at the Division 1 meet.
She clocked a time of 57.50 in the 100 backstroke and 1:55.04 in the 200 freestyle.
Chippewa Falls' 400-yard freestyle relay team of Peyton Watson, Grace Polhamus, Rebecca Adams and Sydnea Berg took 18th with a team of 3:40.73.
The Cardinals 200 freestyle relay team of Polhamus, Ella Spitz, Adams and Berg tied for 22nd by finishing in 1:41.90.
Memorial diver Karsten Cowen advanced out of preliminaries with a score of 167.80, but narrowly fell short of finals qualification in the semifinals. She took 18th in the semis, out of which the top 16 advance.
8-Man Football State Championship
Luck 42, Newman Catholic 27: Levi Jensen ran for 432 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to the state title in Chippewa Falls.
Luck ran out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. All 500 of the Cardinals' yards came on the ground.
Luck improved on last year's state runner-up finish to take home their first state championship.