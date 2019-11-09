Eau Claire Memorial swimmer Kate Augustyn punched her ticket to the WIAA girls swim and dive state meet by winning the 100-yard backstroke at the sectional meet in Hudson on Saturday.
Augustyn edged Chippewa Falls' Rebecca Adams by two and a half seconds to win the event.
Augustyn also finished as runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle. She qualified for state in that event as well.
Chippewa Falls' Peyton Watson was the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly in addition to being part of the Cardinals team that took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay. That relay will compete at the state meet. Teammate Sydnea Berg was third in the 100-yard freestyle. The Cardinals' 400-yard freestyle relay qualified for state.
Memorial's Emily Herman and Karsten Cowan were among the 24 qualifiers for the state diving meet after Friday's sectional meet.
Hudson won the sectional championship.
Division 2: At Wisconsin Rapids, Rice Lake produced both an individual and relay winner en route to a runner-up finish in the team standings.
Faith Forsberg won the 50-yard freestyle for the Warriors, while Rice Lake also won the 200-yard freestyle relay. She also qualified for state in the 100-yard freestyle.
Grace Forsberg qualified for state in the 50 freestyle for the Warriors, while their 400-yard freestyle relay also punched its ticket to Madison.
Menomonie's 200 freestyle relay is state-bound.
River Falls' Ellery Ottem won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
Menomonie's Melody Greenwood was one of 16 qualifiers for the state diving meet.
Football
The neutral-site locations for next Friday's Level 4 playoff football games were released late Friday night.
In Division 3, Menomonie's state semifinal against Menasha will be played at Marshfield High School.
In Division 6, Regis will take on Abbotsford at Chippewa Falls High School for a trip to the state championship. On the other side of the bracket, Mondovi's semifinal against St. Mary's Springs will be played at Medford High School.
Big Rivers Conference member Superior will face Brookfield East at Merrill. The Spartans rallied from a 20-8 deficit against Kaukauna on Saturday, coming back for a 22-20 victory.
Carson Park in Eau Claire will play host to a Division 7 semifinal between Bangor and Edgar.
The Level 4 matchups will be at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Chippewa Falls will host the 8-man state championship game between Luck and Newman Catholic at 1 p.m. on Saturday.