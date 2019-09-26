The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team rallied after dropping the first two sets, roaring back to defeat Chippewa Falls 3-2 on Thursday in Big Rivers action.
The Old Abes captured the third set 25-22, the fourth 25-19 and the fifth 15-9. Anna Hansen and Kayla Sorensen had 13 kills apiece for Memorial.
Riley Hinke had 34 assists for Chippewa Falls, and Maddy Bauer served three aces.
Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 0: Olivia Laube dished 27 assists, made 19 digs and served five aces in an impressively well-rounded performance for the Huskies. The victory was North’s 15th of the season.
Fall Creek 3, Regis 0: Catelyn Schultz and Quinlyn Rubeck teamed up to make 30 assists for the Crickets, and Gianna Vollrath pounded 10 kills. Abigail Bell led the defense with 15 kills.
McDonell 3, Altoona 1: Savanna Renderman had 19 kills and Keelyn Marlaire had 42 assists for the Rails, but the state-ranked Macks were too much to overcome. Olivia Mlsna made 26 digs for McDonell, and Maggie Craker tallied 45 assists.
Cadott 3, Stanley-Boyd 2: The Hornets won the decisive fifth set 15-11. The Orioles got 14 kills from Emily Brenner.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Thorp 0: The Thunder picked up their seventh win of the year, winning the final two sets by at least 11 points.
Bloomer 3, Barron 0: Three players had at least five kills to lead the Blackhawks past their Heart O’ North foe. Larrisa Fossum was tops with six kills, and Rylie Jarr had 10 assists.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma/Pepin 0: Allison Schaller led the way with 12 kills, and Erica Oster served six aces as the Lancers cruised to victory.
Eleva-Strum 3, Gilmanton 0: The Cardinals swept their Dairyland Conference foes. Gilmanton got 11 assists from Taylor Hovey.
Boys soccer
Hudson 2, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies held off the Big Rivers powerhouse for 60 minutes before Paul Phillipson opened the scoring for the Raiders. Ayden White made 12 saves for North, including a penalty kick late in the game as part of a standout defensive effort for the Huskies.
Rice Lake 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Warriors got back on track with a road victory over the Cardinals.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Altoona 0: The Ramblers only dropped one set on the way to victory.