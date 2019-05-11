The Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team won its 24th consecutive Big Rivers Conference title on Saturday at North.
The Old Abes won Saturday’s conference tournament in addition to being the top team in the regular season standings. They edged Hudson by four points in the overall standings. Menomonie finished third in the league, while Eau Claire North took fourth and Chippewa Falls placed fifth.
Memorial won conference tournament titles in all three doubles flights, as well as No. 3 and 4 singles. They were runner-up at No. 1 and 2 singles.
Liam Obaid, Sam Rechek, Danylo Ripeckyj, Will Hayes, Max Loen and Grant Wolfe were all named first team all-conference for Memorial. Menomonie’s Victor Kaufman and Jack Trunkel also earned first team all-league recognition.
Hudson’s Tyler Grosz and Jacob Grosz won the conference tournament titles at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and earned first team all-conference honors.
Four Old Abes earned second team all-conference nods along with Menomonie’s Ethan Wurtzel: Ethan Beckerman, Mark Pepperl, Stephen King and Andrew Mueller.
Baseball
Spring Valley 5, Ellsworth 0: Santana Schlegel knocked in three runs on two hits, while Aaron Borgerding earned the shutout win.
Eau Claire Memorial 3-7, Superior 1-9: Chase Bredl allowed just one unearned run over seven innings while striking out five in game one for the Old Abes. Andrew Roberts collected three hits in game two for Memorial.
Rice Lake 9, Unity 1: Brady Verbsky fanned seven over seven innings, allowing just three hits and one run. He chipped in two RBIs at the plate for Rice Lake.
Cumberland 12, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Riley Bodsberg, Jack Martens, Wyatt Tift and Maddux Allen all collected mutli-hit games for Cumberland.
Independence/Gilmanton 12, Regis 9: Matt Klink homered for Regis, but Independence/Gilmanton’s offense proved too strong.
Regis 33, Whitehall 0: Matt Klink and Mason Bauer tied the Regis school record for RBIs in a game with nine each.
Osseo-Fairchild 8, Whitehall 1: Nathan Dawson did not allow an earned run over 5.2 innings pitched and struck out seven in game one for the Thunder.
Osseo-Fairchild 19, Independence/Gilmanton 7: Garrett Koxlien went 2 for 3 with a home run to give himself a win on the mound with three innings pitched.
Menomonie 2-8, La Crosse Central 4-0: Zach DeMarce threw 5.2 scoreless innings for the Mustangs in game one. Menomonie rode a five-run fifth inning to a game two victory.
Immanuel Lutheran 4, Colfax 3: The Lancers scored three runs in the second and held onto the victory late.
Softball
Wausau West 10, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Kaylee Marcon had the Old Abes’ only hit against Abby Schilling in their opening game in DC Everest.
DC Everest 7, Eau Claire Memorial 5: The Abes made a late rally with four runs in the final three innings. Megan Halvorson hit a solo homer, while Emily Johnson had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Elk Mound 10, Altoona 1: Clare Hallum allowed just one unearned run over seven innings for the Mounders.
Bloomer 10-13, Spooner 0-1: Bloomer’s Emily Kuehl and Calley Olson did not allow an earned run on the afternoon.
Northwestern 17-12, Ladysmith 1-0: Kennedy Nelson homered twice in game one for Northwestern. Allison Luoma threw four shutout innings for the Tigers.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0: The Old Abes got goals from Madison Etzel, Jaiden Ivey and Ava Kison, while Leah Hujik made three saves in the shutout effort.
Eau Claire North 1, Ashland 1: Marie Venne scored the Huskies’ only goal in the sixth minute as North earned a draw at the DC Everest Invite. Bailey Thompson accounted for the assist, while Olivia Laube made three saves.