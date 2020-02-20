Zach DeMarce netted a hat trick, Kaleb Miller added two goals of his own and the Menomonie boys hockey team picked up its first playoff victory since 2016 with a 7-2 win over West Salem on Thursday in West Salem.
With the victory, the fifth-seeded Mustangs advanced to Monday’s Division 2 sectional semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville.
Menomonie scored four times in the first period on Thursday, with two goals coming from DeMarce. Sedric Yukel and Miller also found the back of the net.
Two more goals in the second period gave the Mustangs some breathing room, and Jackson Platter added a seventh goal in the final period.
Thomas Isenberger made 25 saves in net for Menomonie.
Onalaska/La Crosse 5, Eau Claire Memorial 4: Carter Ottum, Cole Fisher, Max Savaloja and Peyton Platter all scored for the Old Abes, but an insurance goal early in the third made all the difference for Onalaska/La Crosse.
The insurance goal made it 5-3, and Platter’s goal was the only other score Memorial could muster as its season came to an end in the Division 1 regional finals.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 66, Rice Lake 59: Dalton Banks scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Huskies, while teammate Ashton Kallstrom added 18 points. The Warriors hit 10 3-pointers and got 22 points from Nolan Rowe, but it wasn’t quite enough to upset North.
Chippewa Falls 59, Medford 51: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt led the Cardinals in points (23) and rebounds (eight) to power a nonconference win. Nick Bruder added 15 points and four assists.
Hudson 61, Menomonie 59: The Mustangs came up just short despite 11 points apiece from Noah Feddersen and DeVauntaye Parker. Brock Thornton added nine for Menomonie.
Bloomer 56, Ladysmith 54: The Blackhawks led by 14 at halftime and held on late. Charlie Herrick powered Bloomer with 16 points, while Peyton Rogers scored a game-best 19 for the Lumberjacks.
Northwestern 70, Barron 55: The Golden Bears got 15 points from Carter LaLiberty, but the Tigers were too much.
Girls basketball
Regis 50, Spencer 29: The Ramblers gave the West a win in the Cloverbelt Crossover, getting a game-high 25 points from Makenna Rohrscheib. Adrienne Morning added 12 for the Ramblers, who earned their third win of the season.
McDonell 65, Colby 51: Maggie Craker made six 3-pointers in the Crossover win for the Macks, breaking the school single-season record of 57 — a record she herself set. Her total moved to 61. She led all McDonell scorers with 26 points, and Anna Geissler added 13.
Onalaska 43, Menomonie 41: Shelby Thornton and Emma Mommsen scored 10 points apiece for the Mustangs, but the Hilltoppers had just a bit more firepower on the night.
Stanley-Boyd 48, Gilman 46: The Orioles won a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup behind 15 points from Marissa Gustafson and nine from Lily Hoel. Four Orioles scored at least six points.
Owen-Withee 59, Altoona 53: The Rails got 19 points from Averie Varsho and 11 from Daydrean Henrichs, but fell in Cloverbelt Crossover play. Owen-Withee’s Brianna Simington also scored 19 points.
Columbus Catholic 51, Cadott 48: The Dons picked up a win for the East in the Cloverbelt Crossover, despite a career-high 30 points from Jada Kowalczyk, who closed out the regular season with a bang.
Colfax 82, Spring Valley 30: Thirteen different Vikings scored in the win. Kameri Meredith led them all with 12 points, and Rachel Scharlau was close behind at 11. Kara Hybben scored 13 for the Cardinals.
Durand 76, Elmwood/Plum City 40: Lauren Brantner put up a game-high 22 points for the Panthers, with Madisyn Kilboten adding 15 of her own. Durand drilled 12 3-pointers, five coming from Brantner.
Mondovi 76, Glenwood City 44: Ella Poeschel and Morgan Clark scored 26 and 22 points, respectively, giving the Buffaloes more than enough to grab the win. Yasmin Mendez led the Hilltoppers with 14.
Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 35: Tori Blaskowski led all scorers with 13 points for the Mounders, and Taya Schaefer added 12 of her own. Kady Grambow scored 12 for the Bulldogs.
Eleva-Strum 48, Whitehall 33: A well-rounded effort from the Cardinals saw Brianna Nelson lead the team with 10 points. Kloe Hillestad added nine, and Jayden Ellifson and Olivia Windjue had eight apiece. Ariel Koxlien scored nine for Whitehall.
Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Augusta 29: The Beavers were able to hang around in the first half before being outscored 33-14 after halftime. Phoenyx Knuth led Augusta with eight points.