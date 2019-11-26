Shelby Thorton lit up the scoreboard with a game-high 19 points to lead the Menomonie girls basketball team over Rice Lake 51-49 on Tuesday evening.
Helen Chen added 14 points for the Mustangs, and Olivia Steinmetz and Emma Mommsen had six apiece to give Menomonie its first win of the season.
Jordan Roethel led the Warriors with 16 points, while Brynn Olson and Jordan Pagac added 11 and 10, respectively.
Regis 41, Durand 37: Adrienne Morning led the Ramblers with 19 points and Makenna Rohrscheib added 16 to help lift them to their first win of the season.
Lauren Brantner scored a game-high 20 points for Durand.
Altoona 82, Pittsville 32: Averie Varsho and Daydrean Henrichs scored 15 points apiece to pace the Rails to a blowout victory.
Keelyn Marlaire scored 12 of her own, and Brianna Lima added 11 points.
Fall Creek 68, Eleva-Strum 63: Mackensy Kolpien and Emma Ryan scored 15 points each to lead the Crickets, who had five players score in double figures.
Gianna Vollrath added 14 points, Emily Madden chipped in with 12, and Ariel Heuer contributed 10.
Eleva-Strum's Brianna Nelson led all scorers with 22 points, while Olivia Windjue added 15 for the Cardinals.
Colfax 64, Bloomer 47: Kameri Meredith dropped a game-high 31 points to lift the Vikings to their second win of the year.
Rachel Scharlau added 15 points for Colfax.
Sam Buchholtz led Bloomer with 10 points.
Ladysmith 51, Stanley-Boyd 36: Raemalee Smith scored 11 points and Emily Egle added 10 to push the Lumberjills past the Orioles.
Lily Hoel scored 11 points for Stanley-Boyd.
Independence 46, Mondovi 39: Ziy Conner poured in 33 points for the Indees, helping them edge the Buffaloes in nonconference play.
Ella Poeschel had 14 points and Josie Hulke added 11 for Mondovi.
Clear Lake 56, Spring Valley 41: Lexi Johansen scored a game-high 24 points for the Cardinals, but they fell in the nonconference matchup.
Alma Center Lincoln 67, Port Edwards 23: Emma Fischer led Lincoln with 11 points, while Liza Cummings added nine.
The Hornets only allowed four Port Edwards players to score.