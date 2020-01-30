The Menomonie girls basketball team rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eau Claire Memorial 51-48 on Thursday in Menomonie.
The Old Abes led 30-20 at the break, but the Mustangs put up 31 points in the second half to rally for victory.
Shelby Thorton led Menomonie with 11 points, while Helen Chen added 10.
Sydney Brennan scored a game-high 13 points for Memorial.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, Cornell 35: The Lancers picked up their seventh win of the season with the help of 19 points from Riley Naumann and 15 extra from Emma Miller. Bryanna Bonander led Cornell with 12 points.
Bloomer 51, Barron 41: The Blackhawks didn’t have anybody score in double figures, but they didn’t need to. Emma Seibel and Larissa Fossum led a balanced scoring attack with nine points apiece, as five players scored seven or more points. Baron’s Jada Brunkow scored a game-high 14.
Boys basketball
Thorp 44, McDonell 43: Jon Slagoski made a put-back shot from the lane with nine seconds left, giving the Cardinals the lead and ultimately the victory in a battle of two of the Western Cloverbelt’s top teams. Trent Witkowski had hit a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left to put McDonell up 43-42.
Regis 83, Osseo-Fairchild 79: The Ramblers knocked down 10 3-pointers and rode the three-headed attack of Branton Paulsrud, JP Wolterstorff and Abe Rocksvold to down the Thunder. Paulsrud dropped a team-high 28 points, and Wolterstorff and Rocksvold added 20 and 14, respectively. Garrett Koxlien was on fire for Osseo-Fairchild, scoring a contest-best 30 points.
Altoona 62, Fall Creek 53: The Rails improved to 11-1 on the season behind nine 3-pointers as a team and 14 points apiece from Keshawn Harris and Brayden Turk. Chris Ray added 12 of his own. Jayden Fitch led the Crickets with 14 points.
Cadott 53, Stanley-Boyd 51: The Hornets overcame a slow start to pick up their first Western Cloverbelt win of the season. After going into halftime with 12 points, Cadott erupted for 41 in the second half to edge the Orioles. Mason Poehls led the way with a game-best 18 points. Lucas Smith led Stanley-Boyd with 14.
Spring Valley 55, Mondovi 51: Owen Schultz put up 28 points for the Buffaloes, but the Cardinals rode 10 3-pointers to a narrow Dunn-St. Croix victory. Kaleb Olson scored 18 points to lead Spring Valley, and Tyler Bowman added 12.
Durand 66, Glenwood City 57: Simon Bauer’s team-high 18 points boosted the Panthers, who also got 11 from Gunnar Hurlburt and 10 from Joey Biesterveld. Glenwood City’s Brandyn Hallquist led all scorers with 26.
Immanuel Lutheran 56, Melrose-Mindoro 48: Ryan Zimmerman helped lift the Lancers, posting 20 points to lead his team in scoring. Britten Rutz and Ben Oster added 12 and 11, respectively.
Blair-Taylor 100, Augusta 41: The Wildcats hit triple-digits on the scoreboard with help from 28 points from Kyle Steien and 17 from Isaac Nerby. Andrew Perkovich scored 12 for the Beavers.
Alma Center Lincoln 55, Independence 45: Justin Rowkamp’s 15 points led all scorers for the Hornets as Lincoln pulled away in the second half. Chris Killian scored 12 for the Indees.
Whitehall 63, Gilmanton 44: Brandon Dick scored 14 points to lead a well-balanced effort from the Norse. Tyler Brantner matched him with 14 points for the Panthers.
Wrestling
River Falls 55, Chippewa Falls 24: Ross Kaz, Austin Smith and David Hughes each produced a pin for the Cardinals, but they were the only three to win their bouts for Chi-Hi.
Hudson 66, Rice Lake 15: Carter Schulz, Jacob Sirek and Carter Paulson secured the Warriors’ only wins. Sirek and Paulson won by pin.
Spring Valley/Elmwood 48, Mondovi 24: Mondovi actually won more matches, but Spring Valley/Elmwood won the bout due to forfeits in too many weight classes for the Buffaloes. Brayden Wolf and Paul Schwebach both scored pins for Spring Valley/Elmwood, while Lance Crawford did the same for Mondovi.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 3, Hayward 0: Paige Ruppert, Annika Olson and Lauren Carmody all netted goals to lead the Stars to victory. Alesha Smith made 21 saves in net to post the shutout. Ruppert also tallied an assist.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Medford 0: Six different players scored in the first two periods as the Sabers skated out to a huge lead for a nonconference win.
Boys hockey
Somerset 5, RAM 1: Peyton Mayer scored RAM’s only goal, assisted by Drew Goettl. Dane Engstrom stopped 25 shots in net.