Paige Anderson set the pace with a seventh-place finish as the Menomonie girls cross country squad won the team title at the Old Abe Invitational on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Madeline Palmer (10th), Isabella Jacobsen (11th) and Rachel Dietrich (13th) were close behind Anderson and gave the Mustangs four runners in the top 15. Ali Ruch placed 20th for Menomonie.
Eau Claire Memorial took second place as a team, led by Jillian Heth’s runner-up finish individually. Mea Hansen (16th), Ava Pankratz (17th) and Madyson Rosenberger (18th) also placed in the top 20 for the Old Abes. Hudson’s Rachel Ball won the race.
On the boys side, Hudson’s Tony Weeks took first but it was River Falls who claimed the team title. Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz took fifth place, while Memorial’s Scout Stokes placed ninth to help the Old Abes take third as a team. Regis’ Andrew Schlitz took eighth.
Gerald Holte Invitational: Augusta’s Dalton Robinson took third place in the boys small school race, while teammate Jacob Engstrom finished in seventh. Boyceville took second as a team, led by Nathan Corr’s ninth-place run.
Rebecca Hornby of the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts led area finishers on the girls side, placing fourth in the small school race.
Football
McDonell 38, Chequamegon 22: Tanner Opsal threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Macks to their third win of the season.
The game was tied at 14 at halftime, but McDonell scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to pull away.
Opsal finished with 230 passing yards and 78 more on the ground. Dale Tetrault made 10 catches for 119 yards and two scores. Landon Moulton racked up 117 yards of total offense and caught a touchdown pass.
The victory avenged a 60-14 loss the Macks suffered at the hands of the Screaming Eagles last month.
Volleyball
Altoona Invite: Eau Claire North went 3-1 at the tournament, with its only loss coming at the hands of champion Clear Lake.
Maria Venne led the Huskies with 41 kills over the course of the day, while Bailey Thompson made 116 digs and Olivia Laube tallied 100 assists. Maya Gustafson added 22 kills.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, led by 21 kills from Erica Oster, went 2-2 on the day.
Chippewa Falls’ Madie Gardow smacked 23 kills at the tournament, but the Cardinals went 0-4.