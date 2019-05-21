Menomonie’s Grant Imsande was the model of consistency on Tuesday, hovering right around par throughout most of the day to capture a share of the individual regional golf title in Superior by tying the meet-best score of 76.
He shared the title with New Richmond’s Owen Covery and Hudson’s Ben Pendleton, who also carded 76s.
The Mustangs’ sophomore closed out strong, shooting one-over-par on the back nine to grab a piece of the regional championship. Teammate Michael Maguire also advanced to sectionals by tying for 13th with an 80.
Eau Claire Memorial placed third as a team to move on to sectionals. Billy Peterson and Zach Bernhardt tied for fourth. Hudson won the team title.
Chippewa Falls’ Brett Elkin tied for 13th, which was enough to book his trip to sectionals.
Cadott regional: Dawson Kurth, TJ Tulip, Caden Berger and Julia Hayden all finished in the top 10 individually to lead Durand to a Division 3 regional championship.
Kurth led the Panthers with a runner-up finish, with his score of 76 finishing only one stroke behind individual champion Isaac Larrabee of Eleva-Strum. Tulip finished fourth with a 79.
Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley also finished in the top three, shooting a 78. Fall Creek’s Ariel Heuer finished fifth with an 81.
Durand, Eleva-Strum, Cadott and Spring Valley all advanced to sectionals as the top four teams. Heuer, Thorp’s Alex Tyznik and Riley Frankewicz and Mondovi’s Seth Fremstad all advanced to sectionals individually.
Medford regional: Rice Lake placed third as a team to make it through to sectionals. Blake Zadra (tied for second) and Braeden Resnick (tied for fourth) both finished in the top five individually for the Warriors.
Somerset regional: Bloomer’s Bradley Sarauer (tied for third) and Johnny Bleskacek (tied for sixth) advanced to sectionals. Barron’s Zackary Mickelson moved on by tying for third. Baldwin-Woodville advanced as a team with a third-place finish.
Cameron regional: Brice Kablunde tied for first in the meet with a score of 80 for Cameron. Glenwood City advanced with a third-place finish as a team.
Chequamegon regional: Ladysmith and Flambeau advanced to sectionals, with Ladysmith’s Hans Schultz earning medalist honors.
Softball
Bloomer 10, Barron 0: Calley Olson spun the Blackhawks into the Division 3 regional finals emphatically, striking out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter. She was a walk away from a perfect game. Rilee Luzinski drove in three runs to pace the offense.
Wausau West 10, Eau Claire North 2: Eight errors led to seven unearned runs against the Huskies, which proved to be too much to overcome as their season came to an end. Mackenzie Gilbert struck out nine in the loss, and also homered at the plate.
Altoona 17, Neillsville 7: The Rails rallied from a 5-0 deficit by scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and pulling away from there. Averie Varsho and Lydia Berseth drove in three runs apiece to lift the Rails into the Division 3 regional finals.
McDonell 16, Prentice 2: The Macks returned to the Division 5 regional finals for the third straight year behind home runs from Kaitlyn Ortmann, Shanen Rice and Cassie Sorenson. Maggie Craker pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts in the circle.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 12, Menomonie 0: Megan Klass and Emily Schwartz both hit doubles, but the Mustangs’ season came to an end.
Augusta 7, Boyceville 3: The Beavers overturned a 3-2 deficit on a couple of bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning and never looked back. Brianna Krueger and Bella Kewin drove in two runs apiece as Augusta moved on to the Division 4 regional finals.
Independence/Gilmanton 2, Immanuel Lutheran 1: The Indees advanced to the regional finals, ending the Lancers’ season in the process.
Ellsworth 2, Rice Lake 1: The Panthers won in walk-off fashion to knock the Warriors out of the playoffs.
Mondovi 9, Clear Lake 3: Abby Johnson went the distance for the Buffaloes, striking out 11 in a solid showing from the circle. Abbey Fedie drove in two runs for Mondovi.
Glenwood City 5, Cadott 3: The Hilltoppers advanced to the Division 4 regional finals, where they’ll host Augusta.
Spooner 2, Colfax 1: Spooner scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth to knock the Vikings out of the playoffs. Jozie Buchanan drove in Colfax’s lone run.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 16, Chippewa Falls 6: Gabriel Richardson and Sam Stange had monster days at the plate to help the Huskies eliminate Chippewa Falls from Big Rivers title contention.
Richardson went 4 for 5 with a home run and seven RBIs, and Stange was 4 for 4 with a homer and six RBIs. Anthony Pogodzinski added two hits and drove in two.
Dane Weiland had three hits and drove in three for the Cardinals.
Fall Creek 10, Durand 0: Gavin Scheppke had three hits and four RBIs, and Brady Nicks drove in three runs of his own as the Crickets improved to 19-3.
Altoona 5, Bloomer 1: The Rails broke open a 1-1 game with four runs in the fifth. Anthony Giani led the way with two hits, including a double. Jack Strand homered for Bloomer’s only run.
Prescott 8, Regis 3: Prescott overturned a 3-0 deficit to grab the nonconference victory. Tristan Root and Robbie Burhop both doubled for Regis.
Edgar 13, Thorp 3: Ryan Stunkel had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, but they couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 8, Altoona 0: Regis/McDonell scored seven goals after halftime to pull away. Alison Haag and Samantha Shaffer scored two goals apiece, and Elena Bourget had a goal and two assists.