Menomonie wrestling captured the team championship at Saturday's La Crosse Invitational, led by three individual champions. Kellan Aure won the title at 126 pounds, while fellow Mustang Caleb Macke was the 170-pound champion and Jaylen Wright won at 220 pounds.
Evan Harper (120), Jacob Holle (126) and Josh Boyette (182) were all individual runners-up for the Mustangs.
Devils Duals: Cadott took fifth place in the team championship bracket, while Boyceville was the runner-up in the consolation bracket.
Tomah Scramble: Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka took second place in the 160-pound bracket. Liam O'Connell was the runner-up at 138-A for Regis/Altoona. Luke Fischer of Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek was the runner-up at 195 pounds
Barron Invitational: River Falls won the team title. Chase Peltier was runner-up at 160 pounds for the host, while Flambeau's Bryce Best was the runner-up at 182 pounds.
Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 63, Stevens Point 58: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt recorded a double-double and Joe Reuter added a game-high 19 points for the Cardinals.
Rogers-Schmidt scored 15 points and secured 11 rebounds. Reuter added six boards of his own. Jacob Walczak added 10 points and four rebounds.
Regis 63, Aquinas 47: Regis rallied from a 31-26 halftime deficit. Three Ramblers scored in double figures, led by Abe Rocksvold's 12 points. Gabe Ruffini added 11.
McDonell 70, Assumption 37: JD Bohaty hit three triples as part of a game-high 18-point performance, while Jake Siegenthaler added 13 for the Macks. McDonell led 41-17 at the break.
Girls basketball
Chippewa Falls 82, Stevens Point 75: Aaliyah McMillan had another standout game for the Cardinals, scoring 27 points to help avenge last year's playoff loss to the Panthers. Caelan Givens added 19.