Kameri Meredith lit up the scoreboard with 23 points, Rachel Scharlau added 12 of her own and the Colfax girls basketball team clinched the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title with a 52-45 win over Durand on Tuesday.
The win pushed the Vikings to 12-0 in league play, three games ahead of Durand with only two games left to play. It’s the 21st conference title in program history for the Vikings, and the second in a row.
Colfax’s defense was particularly strong in the first half, holding the Panthers to 18 points going into the halftime break. Things improved for Durand in the second half, but the Vikings had enough in the tank to hold them off.
Madison Sand and Madisyn Kilboten scored 10 points each for Durand. Morgan Schleusner had nine for Colfax.
Eau Claire Memorial 61, Wausau West 51: Sydney Brennan and Olivia Tangley led the Old Abes, scoring 24 and 18 points, respectively. Those two teamed up to knock down nine 3-pointers, with Brennan making five and Tangley four.
Superior 69, Eau Claire North 50: Addison Bohman hit four 3-pointers as part of a 14-point night for the Huskies, and Evie Dreger added 13 points for North. But Superior ran out to a 14-point lead at halftime and never looked back.
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Stanley-Boyd 43: The Thunder got 14 points from both Brooke McCune and Mariah Steinke to pull within striking distance of the Western Cloverbelt title. With a win over Altoona on Friday, Osseo-Fairchild will be the league’s outright champion. The Thunder lead Fall Creek by one game in the standings with only one left to play.
McDonell 72, Regis 65: Maggie Craker’s team-high 22 points propelled the Macks, and Marley Hughes added 19. It helped McDonell overcome 24 points from the Ramblers’ Makenna Rohrscheib. Katie Andrews chipped in with 17 points for Regis.
Cadott 53, Altoona 37: Elly Eiler’s game-best 19 points lifted the Hornets to victory. Meadow Barone added 11 points for Cadott, while Briana Brown scored nine for the Rails.
Elk Mound 42, Mondovi 33: Taya Schaefer put up 14 points to lead the Mounders, and Tori Blaskowski chipped in with 10 of her own. Mondovi got 14 points from Morgan Clark.
Rice Lake 47, Hayward 36: Lexi Orr scored 15 points, leading the Warriors to a nonconference win. Callie Karstens added eight points for Rice Lake.
Boyceville 66, Spring Valley 40: Jensine Boesl led all scorers, putting up 17 points to carry the Bulldogs past the Cardinals. Teammate Emma Ouellette was close behind, adding 16 points of her own. Morgan Rustad scored 11 for Spring Valley.
Eleva-Strum 64, Alma Center Lincoln 48: Kloe Hillestad’s 27 points boosted the Cardinals, and Brianna Nelson added 14 points to the cause. Emma Fischer led the Hornets with 12 points.
Blair-Taylor 68, Independence 37: Lindsay Steien erupted for a career-high 40 points for the Wildcats, single-handedly outscoring the the Indees.
Gilmanton 48, Alma/Pepin 21: Lydia Evans scored nine points to lead the Panthers, while Marli Evans added eight of her own.
New Auburn 55, Birchwood 19: Zoey Rada outscored Birchwood herself, putting up 21 points for the Trojans. Katie Reimer added 10 for New Auburn.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 78, Superior 69: Chad Kron and Ashton Kallstrom scored 25 points apiece in a dominant showing for the Huskies. Kallstrom knocked down four 3-pointers, and Kron dished five assists. Dalton Banks added 14 points and 11 rebounds for North.
Eau Claire Memorial 103, La Crosse Logan 93: The Old Abes won a shootout behind a career-high 41 points from Caden Boser, while Tanner Linduski added 23 of his own. Memorial hit 12 3-pointers in the victory.
Chippewa Falls 78, D.C. Everest 51: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt couldn’t be stopped for Chippewa Falls. The senior tallied 27 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks to lead the Cardinals past the Evergreens. Jacob Walczak and Joe Reuter added 17 and 15 points for the Cardinals, respectively.
Menomonie 50, Holmen 31: A well-balanced effort from the Mustangs saw Noah Feddersen, Ethan Wurtzel and Brock Thornton all finish with 11 points. Menomonie drilled seven 3-pointers in the win.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 81, Altoona 71: The Rails got 26 points from Nate McMahon and 23 from Evan Moss, but couldn’t quite keep up with G-E-T. Altoona made 10 3-pointers in the loss.
Cadott 74, Augusta 34: Four Hornets scored in double-figures, led by Brad Irwin and his 14 points. Eddie Mittermeyer added 13 for Cadott. Jacob Engstrom led Augusta with nine points.
New Richmond 68, River Falls 59: The Wildcats got 26 points from Zac Johnson, but it wasn’t quite enough to take down the Tigers.
Immanuel Lutheran 75, Alma/Pepin 52: Britten Rutz scored a game-high 20 points and Ryan Zimmerman and Isaiah Plath each added 14 for the Lancers.
Bloomer 60, Cumberland 34: Austin Thur’s game-high 16 points pushed the Blackhawks to victory. Bloomer also got 13 points from Carter Rubenzer, while DaShaun Ames led the Beavers with 10.
Mondovi 61, Eleva-Strum 58: Owen Schultz had another standout night for the Buffaloes, leading all scorers with 31 points to help them edge the Cardinals. Ethan Karlstad was impressive for Eleva-Strum, hitting six 3-pointers as part of a 22-point performance.
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Barron 48: The Blackhawks got 14 points from Dylan Karau and Keegan Ofstie added 12 more. Carter LaLiberty led all scorers with 17 for Barron.
Ladysmith 54, Spooner 44: Carter Closs and Peyton Rogers scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Lumberjacks to victory.