Kameri Meredith hit 11 kills, pushing her career total past 1,000 as the Colfax volleyball team swept Glenwood City 3-0 in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs Tuesday in Colfax.
Meredith now has 1,005 kills in her career. She joined Kori Buchanan as the only other Viking to reach the 1,000-kill mark.
Third-seeded Colfax won the match 25-10, 25-8, 25-14 and will take on sixth-seeded Cameron in the regional semifinals on Thursday. Samantha Pretasky added 10 kills in the victory over Glenwood City, while Jozie Buchanan chipped in with 19 assists and six aces.
Regis 3, Viroqua 0: The Ramblers won in straight sets — 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 — to advance to the Division 3 regional semifinals. Third-seeded Regis will face No. 6 Cochrane-Fountain City on Thursday.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Frederic 0: Erica Oster hit 10 kills, and Brynn Schierenbeck and Allison Schaller added eight apiece as the Lancers cruised in their Division 4 playoff opener.
McDonell 3, Lake Holcombe 0: The second-seeded Macks got 12 aces and 29 assists from Maggie Craker and seven kills apiece from Sidney Rice and Destiny Baughman. The victory propelled McDonell into the Division 4 regional semifinals.
Elk Mound 3, Brookwood 0: Lexi Nechanicky led the way for the Mounders with 10 kills, while Kortnee Halgren chipped in with 30 assists. Fifth-seeded Elk Mound will take on fourth-seeded Cashton in the next round.
Rice Lake 3, Baldwin-Woodville 0: The Warriors won in straight sets and advance to take on second-seeded Bloomer in the Division 2 regional semifinals.
Cadott 3, Nekoosa 1: Makenna Barone notched 10 kills and Abby Eiler added 34 assists as the Hornets won their playoff opener. Lauryn Goettl chipped in with 18 digs.
Marathon 3, Stanley-Boyd 1: Lily Hoel led the Orioles with 10 kills and Kayte Licht contributed 17 assists, but it wasn’t quite enough as they fell in the opening round of the postseason.
Luther 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1: The Thunder got 14 kills from Brooke McCune and 13 digs from Makayla Steinke, but ultimately fell in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Durand 0: Calette Lockington’s 25 assists helped the Mustangs knock the Panthers out of regionals.
Cashton 3, Mondovi 0: The Buffaloes’ season came to a conclusion following the Division 3 playoff loss.
Unity 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Bulldogs improved each set, but couldn’t pull off a comeback in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, La Farge 0: Emma Fischer distributed 34 assists to help lead Lincoln into the next round.
Cameron 3, Spooner 0: The Comets won 25-21, 25-19, 25-9 to advance in the Division 3 bracket.
Ladysmith 3, Shell Lake 0: The Lumberjills won the first two sets by two points apiece before pulling away in the third set.
Boys soccer
McDonell/Regis 10, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 0: The Saints cruised in their Division 4 playoff opener, advancing to take on top-seeded Barron in the regional semifinals on Thursday.
Spooner/Shell Lake 1, Altoona/Fall Creek 0: The Rails battled, but came up just short in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Holmen 8, Menomonie 1: The Mustangs saw their season come to an end in the Division 2 regional semifinals.
Hudson 8, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals were knocked out of the Division 1 playoffs with the first-round defeat.