Olivia Mlsna capped a comeback effort for the McDonell softball team by belting a walk-off double to center field to give the Macks an 8-7 win over Stanley-Boyd on Friday in Chippewa Falls.
The Macks scored four runs across the final three innings to claw back and grab the win. Stanley-Boyd had plated one run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7.
Mlsna finished 1 for 3. Maggie Craker, Cassie Sorenson, Hannah Sykora and Lauryn Deetz all had two hits apiece for the Macks. Arianna Mason went 2 for 3 for the Orioles.
Eau Claire Memorial 5-3, Tomah 15-2: The Old Abes salvaged a win in game two, with Madison Schwengler tallying three hits and Megan Halvorson adding two of her own — a double and a home run.
Thorp 10, Altoona 3: A five-run fourth inning helped the Cardinals hand the Rails their first loss of the season. Kaitlyn Tyznik pitched a complete game and had two hits at the plate for Thorp, while Kate Harris homered for Altoona.
Osseo-Fairchild 10, Regis 0: Brooke McCune earned the win with a complete game shutout, and Abby Henke hit a double and drove in a run for the Thunder.
Fall Creek 10, Cadott 5: Tara Jiskra and Sam Olson both bashed home runs for Crickets. Calli Bremness homered for the Hornets.
Colfax 11, Durand 6: Seven runs in the top of the seventh made the difference for the Vikings. Taylor Irwin drove in two runs in the win, and Bailey Bradford and Kaitlyn Field added two hits apiece.
Elk Mound 20, Spring Valley 1: McKenna Diermeier hit a double and a home run for the Mounders, and Morgan Radtke added two hits for the victors.
Bloomer 12-7, Cumberland 2-4: Kenadi Poirier scored a pair of runs and drove in four in game one for the Blackhawks. In game two, Isabella Jenneman led the way, going 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Chetek-Weyerhauser 8-17, Laydsmith 7-8: Kezleigh Vacho went 2 for 3 with a home run for the Lumberjills, but the Bulldogs proved too much in game one. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser scored 10 runs in the sixth inning of game two.
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 10, New Richmond 9: Mitch Voller hit a walk-off two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh to give the Old Abes the nonconference victory. Memorial scored six runs in the final frame to complete a huge comeback. Grant Gerber tallied four RBIs in the win.
Altoona 19, Thorp 7: The Rails got three hits and four RBIs apiece from Jake Varsho and Jake Nelson, and Kyle Rasmussen added three RBIs. Carter Karaba drove in three for Thorp.
Osseo-Fairchild 9, Regis 7: The Thunder got two hits apiece from Garrett Koxlien, Jackson Johnson and Wyatt McCune to pick up their sixth win of the season. Matthew Klink hit three doubles for Regis.
McDonell 14, Stanley-Boyd 12: The Macks prevailed in a game that featured 12 errors. Noah Hanson had two hits and drove in three runs for McDonell, while Chase Berg added two hits of his own. Noah Gillingham had two doubles for the Orioles.
Fall Creek 24, Cadott 1: Marcus Cline tallied four hits and four RBIs to lead the Crickets, while Joey Kinderman added three hits and got the win on the mound.
Spring Valley 10-10, Elk Mound 2-4: The Cardinals got complete games from Mike Bauer and Aaron Borgerding on the mound to sweep the doubleheader.
Augusta 6, Blair-Taylor 1: Ryan Grunewald pitched a complete game gem for the Beavers, striking out 15 batters to earn the win.
Mondovi 7-0, Boyceville 4-5: Tanner Marsh went 2 for 5 with a homer in game one for Mondovi. Connor Sempf pitched 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run for Boyceville in game two.
Durand 9, Colfax 7: The Panthers scored six runs in the fourth inning to take down Colfax.
Cumberland 13-5, Bloomer 8-3: The Beavers won game one of the doubleheader in nine innings, and Riley Bodsberg homered in game two to help finish off the sweep.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 2, Amery 2: Teryn Karlstad and Alison Haag scored in the first half to give Regis/McDonell a 2-0 lead, but two goals in the second half salvaged a tie for the Warriors. Allsion Oman tied the game with a penalty kick in the final two minutes.
Track and field
Rice Lake Invitational: The hosts won the boys team title, powered by wins from DeAirus Clerveaux (300-meter hurdles, 400-meter dash and long jump) and Gannon Christman (110 hurdles and triple jump), as well as the 4x800 relay team.
The Chippewa Falls girls took second, with two relay wins and a win from Ella Behling in the 800. JD Czech swept the shot put and discus for the Chi-Hi boys.
Bloomer’s Vanessa Jenneman swept the titles in the girls 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes.
Boys tennis
Menomonie 6, Eau Claire North 1: The Mustangs swept the doubles matches and won three of four singles matches to take the Big Rivers dual.
Regis 5, New Richmond 2: The Ramblers went unbeaten in doubles matches to help capture the dual victory.
From staff reports