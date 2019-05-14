The Mondovi girls and Durand boys won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference team track and field championships on Tuesday in Durand.
The Buffaloes were led by individual wins from Karley Everson (1,600-meters) and Morgan Kacures (200).
Isaac Wegner had a huge day to lead the Durand boys. He swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 titles.
Colfax’s Kameri Meredith (100 hurdles), Jeremy Artist (100), Luke Heidorn (300 hurdles), Erica Kallstrom (3,200), Morgan Jenson (discus) and Ed Hydukovich (discus) won titles for the Vikings.
Elk Mound’s Rian Flynn won the boys 400 title. Durand’s Brooke Polzer was the girls triple jump winner. Mondovi’s Colten Bee swept the pole vault and long jump titles.
Heart O’ North Championship: Bloomer’s Cole Michaelsen swept the 1,600 and 3,200 titles, and the Blackhawks also got wins from Fredrick Ullom (discus), Vanessa Jenneman (100 and 200) and Grace Post (long jump). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Jake Konvicka was the shot put champion.
Baseball
Fall Creek 8, Cadott 1: Marcus Cline and Gavin Scheppke each had two RBIs as the Crickets won an outright Western Cloverbelt title. Brady Nicks allowed just three hits on the mound, striking out nine and walking just two in seven innings of work.
Regis 11, Osseo-Fairchild 8: Joe Edge had three RBIs and Robbie Burhop had two for the Ramblers, who pulled away with a five-run fourth only to have the Thunder fight back with a five-run fifth. Garrett Koxlien drove in three for Osseo-Fairchild.
Altoona 7, Thorp 6: Dyllan Bauer had the game-winning RBI for Altoona in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Stunkel homered for Thorp.
Boyceville 3, Elk Mound 0: Connor Sempf pitched a shutout and drove in two, while teammate Trett Joles accounted for the Bulldogs’ last run.
Rice Lake 8, Hudson 5 (8 innings): Callub Paulson had four RBIs for the Warriors as Rice Lake scored three in the top of the eighth inning to win.
Spring Valley 2, Mondovi 1: The Cardinals clinched at least a share of the Dunn-St. Croix title, led by two hits from Mike Bauer.
Mondovi 11, Glenwood City 0: Ryan Fath pitched a complete game to earn the win.
Augusta 5, Whitehall 0: Ryan Grunewald held the Norse to two hits in four innings of shutout ball, while Cody Breaker, Brennen Stensen-Veenendall and Gavin Schintgen each had an RBI.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 5, Barron 1: Dakota Hermann struck out six and walked just one in seven innings of work for the Bulldogs.
Softball
McDonell 14, Stanley-Boyd 5: The Macks clinched a share of the Western Cloverbelt title, thanks in part to Maggie Craker’s 3 for 5 day at the plate.
Eau Claire North 7-10, River Falls 1-0: Mackenzie Gilbert pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts in game one for the Huskies, and Annika Olson went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs in the nightcap to finish off the sweep.
Osseo-Fairchild 27, Regis 5: The Thunder bashed 13 hits between the fourth and fifth innings to plate 17 runs and pull away.
Blair-Taylor 15, Eleva-Strum 0: Lauren Steien pitched a three-inning no-hitter for the Wildcats, who stayed unbeaten. She struck out three.
Augusta 10, Whitehall 0: Three was the lucky number for Beavers’ Brianna Krueger Tuesday. She went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs. Megan Kunz and Clarisse TePaske each drove in two.
Boys golf
Cloverbelt Championship at Skyline: Neillsville-Loyal broke a tie with Osseo-Fairchild atop the conference standings, finishing in first to claim both the season and championship title. The Thunder finished in second thanks to Drew Vold and Trent Trubshaw, who tied with Fall Creek’s Ariel Heuer for second individually with 83.
Eau Claire Memorial Invite: Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick shot a two-under-par 70 to win medalist honors and help the Warriors win the team title. Rice Lake had three finishers in the top 10, with Simon Cuskey taking second.
Dairyland Meet: Eleva-Strum’s Isaac Larabee won medalist honors, carding a 75, and teammate Nick Higley placed second with a 78. Cochrane-Fountain City won the team title.
Girls soccer
Memorial 10, Chippewa Falls 0: Lauren Carmody and Kayla Sorensen each scored twice, while six others found the net once each.
Altoona 3, Arcadia 3: Keelyn Marlaire scored twice, while Emily Madden assisted on both and added a goal of her own.