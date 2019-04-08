Mondovi baseball continued its strong start to the season, moving to 3-0 on Monday with a 16-5 victory against Alma/Pepin.
Jackson Falkner led the way offensively, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs and three stolen bases. Tanner Marsh went 2 for 4 with a two doubles, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.
Mauston 9, Regis 7: Mason Bauer went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and Ben Boda 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, but Mauston broke a 7-7 tie in the sixth inning.
Rib Lake 14, Thorp 11: Cardinal Chris Komanec knocked in three runs on a double and a walk.
Independence/Gilmanton 8, Whitehall 6: Carter Koval hit a three-run homer and drove in an additional run on 2-4 hitting. On the mound, he struck out seven and allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Softball
Durand 15, Boyceville 8: The Panthers earned their first win of the season, with Katie Schlosser driving home three runs.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 11, Northwood 1: Izzy Clark dominated on both sides of the ball, allowing just three hits and striking out 13 in seven innings on the mound and going 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a homer at the plate.
Independence/Gilmanton 14, Lincoln 0: Brianna Truog allowed just one hit in five innings in the win.