Ryan Myhers was a man on a mission on Monday.
The senior scored 36 points to help the Osseo-Fairchild boys basketball team edge Eleva-Strum 73-68 in Strum.
Myhers made 11 two-point field goals and knocked down three shots from deep. Riley McIlquham and Garrett Koxlien added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Thunder.
Mitch Olson led Eleva-Strum with 19 points, while Cade McSorley scored 14.
Bloomer 56, Colfax 35: Thirteen points from Leif Iverson and 11 apiece from Austin Thur and Carter Rubenzer carried the Blackhawks. Cole Seehaver scored 12 for the Vikings.
Girls basketball
Menomonie 49, Regis 27: The Mustangs got 12 points apiece from Bella Jacobsen and Shelby Thornton to earn their fifth win of the season. Jessica Sabbagh scored nine for the Ramblers.
Durand 41, St. Croix Central 40: Paige Auth made a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds left on the clock to give the Panthers a dramatic win. Durand’s McKenna Hurlburt led all scorers with 17 points.
McDonell 53, Neillsville 41: Fifteen points from Lauryn Deetz and 13 apiece from Maggie Craker and Anna Geissler propelled the Macks to a win over the Warriors, who are ranked ninth in Division 4.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50, Whitehall 25: The Lancers got big performances across the board, including a game-high 22 points from Emma Miller, eight points and 16 rebounds from Josie Naumann, and seven points and 13 rebounds from Riley Naumann.
Stanley-Boyd 48, Augusta 47: Aaliyah Moore posted a game-best 19 points for the Orioles, while Lily Hoel and Teagen Becker had 12 each. Kennedy Schroeder led Augusta with 14 points.
Osseo-Fairchild 78, Black River Falls 52: Brooke McCune’s game-high 20 points helped lead the Thunder to victory. Makayla Steinke added 13, and Madison Hugdahl chipped in with 11.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46, Altoona 41: The Rails got 11 points from Brianna Lima and seven each from Averie Varsho and Daydrean Henrichs, but couldn’t quite pull off the victory.
Colfax 63, Spring Valley 17: Taylor Irwin and Rachel Scharlau scored 12 points apiece for the Vikings, while Kameri Meredith was close behind with 11. Colfax knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win.
Mondovi 60, Boyceville 36: The two-headed attack of Ella Poeschel and Morgan Clark carried the Buffaloes to victory. Poeschel scored a contest-best 22 points, with Clark adding 20 of her own.
New Auburn 36, Birchwood 32: Zoey Rada’s 11 points helped lift the Trojans to victory, and Evelyn Cody added eight.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 5, Western Wisconsin 1: Paige Ruppert scored twice for the Stars, and Cameron Carmody, Madison Schwengler and Kennedy Gruhlke each added a goal apiece.