The Eau Claire North baseball team split its doubleheader with Holmen on Saturday, losing 7-6 in the first game before flipping the score and winning 7-6 in the second game.
North couldn’t break through until the fifth inning when it scored all six of its runs to take a 6-3 lead. But Holmen came right back in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to take the lead for good.
Logan Rasmussen pitched five innings for the Huskies in game two, allowing just three runs, two earned. He was helped out by Carter Hesselman, Joel Zachow and Sam Stange, who each collected a pair of hits.
Bloomer 13, Gibraltar 4: Leif Iverson went 3 for 3 with an RBI, while his Blackhawks teammates Zach Ruf and Ethan Rothbauer both added a pair of their own to move Bloomer to 3-0 on the season.
Softball
Poynette 19, Thorp 5 (5 inn.): Brooklynn Anderson had a triple and three RBIs for the Cardinals, but Poynette’s offense proved too strong.
Thorp 7, Wisconsin Heights 6: Kaitlyn Tyznik pitched seven innings, allowing six runs, three earned, while striking out 10 for the Cardinals. Hailey Zurakowski and Danielle Stroinski both had multi-hit games.
Antigo 4, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Callie Berg pitched seven innings, allowing four runs, two earned, and striking out eight. She also reached base twice with a pair of hits.
Boys Tennis
Wausau East Invitational: Eau Claire North went 1-2 at the tournament, winning its first match 4-3 over Wausau West before falling to Pulaski 5-3 and Rhinelander 5-2. Tyler Stokka and Nola Stevenson both won their singles sets against Wausau West while the Poli/Carey and Gumroth/Lashley pairs won their doubles sets.
Coaches Association Classic: Top-ranked Eau Claire Memorial went 4-1 in its five matches. It blanked South Milwaukee 7-0 in its first match, then beat Menomonee Falls 6-1, Nicolet 6-1 and Green Bay Southwest 6-1, before falling 4-3 to defending state champion Marquette.