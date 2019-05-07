The Eau Claire North boys and Eau Claire Memorial girls won the team titles at Tuesday’s Eau Claire Intracity track and field meet at Memorial.
The North boys had strong showings in sprint events. Joshua Jahn swept the 100 and 200-meter dash for the Huskies, while Preston Dorn won the 400. Logan Podolak captured the title in the 300 hurdles. The Huskies also won a couple of relays.
North also did well in field events. Antonio Golden (triple jump), Austin Zainhofsky (shot put) and Anthony Kuehl (discus) all won events for the Huskies.
Altoona’s Jayden Salsbury won the high jump, while Regis got wins from Jack Nicolai (long jump), Isaac Michels (110 hurdles) and Andrew Schlitz (3,200).
The Memorial boys did well in distance events, with Zak Sather (800) and Will Hartman (1,600) picking up wins. Gunnar Leary won the pole vault.
The Old Abe girls got a strong performance in distance runs. Hailey Sorenson (800) and Jillian Heth (1,600) both grabbed wins. Kaiya Callanta swept both hurdles titles as well. Sophia Ziehr (pole vault), Ruth Konzen (triple jump) and Christine Bolstad (discus) also won events for Memorial.
North’s Kary Petricka continued her strong form this season, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes in addition to the long jump. Teammate Averi Bohman won the 400 while Aubrie Ecker placed first in the 3,200. Saraya Davis was the shot put champion.
Altoona’s Radiance Hohman won the high jump, and Regis won the 4x200 relay.
St. Croix Central Invitational: Menomonie swept the boys and girls team titles. Chloe Oehler, Jenessa Hovland, Emma Mommsen and Victoria Harmston won events for the girls. For the boys, Will Ockler, Matteo Mocco, Carter Giesking, Dylan Boecker and Devin Williams won events.
Onalaska Invitational: Chippewa Falls’ JD Czech won the boys discus title, while Alyssa Potts was the girls long jump champion.
Baseball
Menomonie 1, Hudson 0: Jace Kressin helped his own cause, knocking in the lone run on the Mustangs’ only hit of the day. On the mound, Kressin pitched seven innings of shutout ball with 14 strikeouts.
Eau Claire North 7, Rice Lake 0: Sam Stange pitched five innings, allowing two hits, while Gabe Richardson knocked in a pair of runs for the Huskies. North’s Gabe O’Brien hit two doubles and notched an RBI.
Regis 10-13, Stanley-Boyd 6-8: Matthew Klank went a combined 5-9 with two RBIs, two doubles and two runs in the doubleheader in addition to his work on the mound in the first game. Mason Bauer hit two triples and a double combined.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Cadott 2: Nathan Dawson allowed just one hit and one earned run for the Thunder, while teammates Jackson Johnson and Ryan Myhers each knocked in a run.
Augusta 8, Eleva-Strum 0: Ryan Grunewald struck out nine in 3.1 innings of work to earn the win, and Logan Brown tallied three hits at the plate for the Beavers.
Bloomer 15, Barron 2: Ethan Rothbauer drove in four runs for the Blackhawks, while Avery Macik and Ty Davis added two RBIs apiece.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 11-6, Rice Lake 0-2: Mallory Sterling was the winning pitcher in both games, and homered in game one. Emme Bergh had five hits across both contests.
Altoona 12-10, Fall Creek 3-2: Averie Varsho slugged seven hits on the day for the Rails, including four doubles. Karly Maurina and Kate Harris added four hits apiece. Megan Jiskra drove in two runs for the Crickets in game one.
Stanley-Boyd 4-17, Regis 2-7: Jada Nye had four hits across the doubleheader to lead the Orioles.
Cadott 3-16, Osseo-Fairchild 2-6: McKenna Barone and Calli Bremness both pitched complete games for the Hornets. Brooke McCune had five hits on the day for the Thunder.
Colfax 19, Durand 9: Bailey Bradford had four hits for the Vikings, and Emmie Edwards hit a home run and drove in five RBIs.
Bloomer 13-18, Barron 0-0: Calley Olson pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts in game one, and Emily Kuehl went the distance in game two. Annabelle Wittrock and Olson both homered on the day.
Blair-Taylor 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 1: Cierra Curran hit a two-run home run to help keep the Wildcats unbeaten at 16-0.
Independence/Gilmanton 13, Whitehall 0: Rylie Guza earned the win in the circle and homered at the plate.
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 7, Birchwood 0: Izzy Clark allowed just four hits and struck out 11, while Kaylie Walters and Erin Crowell each had three hits for the Knights.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Rice Lake 0: Gretchen Hanson scored four goals to lead the Old Abes, while Kayla Sorenson, Claire Steines and Morgan Priem added individual scores.
Regis/McDonell 8, Arcadia 0: Alison Haag and Teryn Karlstad both scored hat tricks for Regis/McDonell, and Elena Bourget and Anna Daniels also got in on the scoring. Haag also had two assists.
Eau Claire North 0, Superior 0: Olivia Laube made six saves as the teams played to a scoreless draw in Big Rivers action.
Boys golf
Big Rivers Meet at Troy Burne: Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick shot a 34, besting second-placed Bennett Swavely of Hudson by two strokes for the individual lead. Eau Claire Memorial’s Billy Peterson and Zach Bernhardt tied for third with a 37, while Menomonie’s Grant Imsande finished fifth at 38.
The Raiders earned the team title with a 155, one stroke ahead of Eau Claire Memorial and three ahead of the Warriors.
Cloverbelt Meet at Meadowview: Adam Waldusky of McDonell/Regis edged out second-place finishers Cooper Ward of Osseo-Fairchild and Ryan Peters of Neillsville-Loyal, shooting a 37 to take first individually. Osseo-Fairchild’s Drew Vold and Cadott’s Cole Sopiarz finished tied for fourth.
Neillsville-Loyal won as a team, besting Osseo-Fairchild by nine strokes.
Dunn-St. Croix Meet at Trempealeau Mountain: Durand won the team title, led by medalist Dawson Kurth. He shot a 37.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0: The Old Abes dropped only three games in the entire dual.
Regis 6, Black River Falls 1: The Ramblers swept the doubles flights to help win the dual.
Hudson 6, Eau Claire North 1: Isaac Lashley won his singles match in three sets for the Huskies.