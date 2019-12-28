Joey Koller scored the overtime game-winning tally to complete a hat trick and lift Eau Claire North boys hockey to a 3-2 victory against Bloomington Kennedy Saturday.
The final score came on an assist by Tommy Wardas at the 6:00 mark. Koller scored the first two goals of the game in the first period but Bloomington responded with goals from John Lane and Tyler Jost.
Edgewood 7, Eau Claire Memorial 5: The Old Abes got goals from Joe Kelly, Peyton Platter and Max Savaloja and two from Carter Ottum in the high-scoring affair.
North Shore 3, Rice Lake 2: The Warriors got goals from Jace Fitzgerald and Bryce Brettingen.
Boys basketball
McDonell 55, St. Thomas More 31: JD Bohaty led McDonell with 18 points as the Macks rolled at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout in Mequan.
Jake Siegenthaler was the only other player in double digits, notching 10, in a balanced effort. Bohaty hit three times from deep and the Mack defense held the Cavaliers to nine points in the first half.
Menomonie 60, Lakeland 45: Ethan Wurtzel scored 19 and Noah Fedderson added 12 as the Mustangs moved back to .500. Menomonie made up a five-point halftime deficit and hit eight times from deep to Lakeland’s four.
Brookfield East 58, Eau Claire Memorial 57: The Abes hit 10 times from deep, with Mekhi Shaw and Tanner Linduski hitting three times each, but fell in a close contest at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout. Linduski led the team with 15 points, while Shaw and Caden Boser each had 13.
Alma Center Lincoln 51, Onalaska Luther 45: The Hornets were led by 17 points from Ethan Breheim and 16 from Justin Rowekamp as they moved to 7-1. Alma Center Lincoln held Onalaska Luther to 13 first half points.
Girls basketball
Menomonie 56, Merrill 54: Helen Chen scored 18 and Emily Schwartz added 10 as the Mustangs pulled off a close victory. Menomonie hit nine times from 3-point range, with Chen accounting for six of the deep shots.
Eleva-Strum 53, Mondovi 42: Brianna Nelson scored 13 points and Kloe Hillestad, Kylie Putzy and Madison Schultz each added 10 for the Cardinals. Ella Poeschel led the Buffaloes with 11.
Homestead 55, Chippewa Falls 46: Caelan Givens scored 18 but the Cardinals couldn’t slow down 7-2 Homestead. Braylin Smith led the winning squad with 15.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Black River Falls 0: The Sabers had four different goal scorers, Joey Schemenauer, Addie Frenette, Marley Sterling and Kendall Rudiger. Haley Frank made 25 saves in the shutout effort.
Wrestling
Bi-State Classic: Eau Claire North’s Ethan Johnson finished 10th at 152 pounds in the 70-team tournament in La Crosse. Also earning points for the Huskies was Mekhi Thomas, Davin Xiong and Gavin Falkner.
Eau Claire Holiday Duals: Eau Claire Memorial went 4-1 and placed fifth among 12 teams. The Abes were led by senior Zach Crotty, who went undefeated at 5-0 on the day.