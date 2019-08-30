So far, so good for the Eau Claire North volleyball team.
The Huskies went 4-0 without dropping a set on the first day of play at the Menomonie Sprawl on Friday. North swept Elk Mound, Turtle Lake, Oshkosh Lourdes and Cadott.
Bailey Thompson, Olivia Laube and Taylor Wolter helped lead a solid defense, tallying 29, 23 and 21 digs, respectively. Maya Gustafson led the team with 18 kills, and Laube added 68 assists.
North takes a 6-0 overall record into the second day of action today at the tournament.
Also in the Sprawl, Chippewa Falls went 2-2 on Friday, beating Clayton and Barron but falling to Colfax and Oshkosh West. Madie Gardow led the Cardinals with 21 kills, and Maddy Bauer dished 58 assists.
UW-Whitewater Tournament: Bloomer split four matches, defeating Merrill 2-1 and Clinton 2-0 but falling to Union Grove and McFarland in straight sets. Emma Krejci pounded 19 kills over the course of the day, and Josie Kostner made 57 digs.
Girls tennis
Old Abe Invitational: Eau Claire Memorial won all three of its matchups to win its home invite.
The Old Abes bested Onalaska, Stevens Point and New Richmond, all by scores of 6-1. Memorial did not lose any singles matches in the tournament, getting sweeps from Haya Dodin, Molly Hower, Anna Hoitomt and Abby Jochimsen.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Appleton North 1: The Old Abes got two goals from Jacob Peloquin to avenge a heartbreaking penalty-kick shootout loss to the Lightning in last year’s regional finals.
Peloquin got Memorial out in front with a strike in the ninth minute, and broke a 1-1 tie with another goal in the 43rd minute. Lushi Xiong and Ryder Woodworth tallied the assists.
Onalaska 4, Eau Claire North 0: The Hilltoppers scored three goals in the second half to pull away.
Ayden White made seven saves in net for the Huskies, but North’s offense couldn’t break through against Onalaska keeper Jacob Breiling. Onalaska held a 13-5 advantage in shots.
Girls swim and dive
D.C. Everest Pentathlon: Chippewa Falls senior Sydnea Berg placed fifth overall of over 100 swimmers at the event, with her times across the five events adding up to three minutes, 6.64 seconds. Teammate Rebecca Adams placed seventh, and Peyton Watson took 13th.