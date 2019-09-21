Eau Claire North volleyball went 4-0 at its home tournament, securing a first-place finish with a two-set victory against rival Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
The Huskies also bested Thorp, Hayward and New Richmond, all in two sets. The title game went to North 25-15, 25-16. Bailey Thompson had 11 aces and 25 digs, while Maria Venne had 30 kills and 13 digs.
The Old Abes, which finished in second, went 2-2 with wins against Elk Mound and Osceola. Anna Hanson and Kayla Sorensen each had 30 kills for Memorial. Bloomer finished third with wins against Memorial, Elk Mound and New Richmond. Larrisa Fossum had 26 kills, while Josie Kostner had 36 digs.
Cameron Invite: Fall Creek went undefeated and earned a tournament title with wins over Boyceville, Rice Lake, Prairie Farm and two against the host Comets. Quinlyn Rubeck had 39 assists, 20 digs and 10 kills, Catelyn Shulz had 44 assists, 24 digs and 11 aces and Gianna Vollrath had 36 kills and nine blocks.
Rounding out the top four were Cameron, St. Croix Falls and Prairie Farm.
Waupun Tournament: Chippewa Falls went 4-1, besting Brillion, Appleton West, Waupun and Randolph but falling to Wabeno. The Brillion and Waupun victories came in straight sets, while the Randolph matchup came down to the wire in a 17-15 third set. Sami Perlberg had 22 kills and 40 digs, while Jennah Johnson had 19 kills and seven digs.
McDonell Invite: The Macks prevailed in their home tournament in Chippewa Falls, besting Regis, Newman Columbus Catholic and Pacelli. Their only loss came to Acquinas in a tight three-set match that saw a 15-13 final set.
Maggie Craker was all over the floor, recording 14 aces, 15 kills, 94 assists and 58 digs. Olivia Mlsna added 58 digs and Ella Haley had eight aces and 17 kills.
Girls tennis
Big Rivers/Wisconsin Valley Challenge: Eau Claire Memorial was one of two teams to go 4-0 at the tournament, besting Marshfield, Wausau East, Wausau West and DC Everest. All but the Wausau West matchup were 7-0 sweeps for the Old Abes.
Memomonie went 3-1 and North went 1-3, with the Huskies’ victory coming against DC Everest by a 7-0 score.