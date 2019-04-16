The Eau Claire North boys tennis team picked up three wins in singles and two more in doubles to defeat Baldwin-Woodville 5-2 in a nonconference dual on Tuesday.
Thomas Rose, Nolan Stevenson and James Black all won their singles matches for the Huskies. The doubles teams of Isaac Lashley/Ty Thompson and Gavin Gamroth/Carter Malewicki also won their matches.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, La Crosse Logan 0: The Old Abes only dropped 10 games across the seven matches, while they won 84.
Regis 7, Osceola 0: Gavin Bowe and Keaton Comero picked up singles wins. Mitchell Merkel/Brent Martin, Nick Maenner/Anderson Cowry and Jackson Curtis/Adam Pernsteiner all won in doubles.
Baseball
Memorial 8, Rice Lake 2: Vincent Trapani threw six innings of one hit ball, striking out 12, while Kaden Kohlhepp powered the offense with three RBIs.
Memorial 8, Rice Lake 3: Mitch Voller drove in a pair of runs on a 2 for 3 afternoon for Memorial.
Mondovi 6, Durand 0: The Buffaloes continued their undefeated streak to start the season thanks largely to Tanner Marsh, who threw six innings of shutout ball and hit a home run.
Altoona 9, McDonell 2: Nate McMahon went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, a run and two stolen bases in addition to his one inning of work on the mound.
Boyceville 12, Elmwood/Plum City 2: Trevor Hollister knocked in seven RBIs and hit a home run as the Bulldogs moved to 3-0 both overall and in the Dunn-St. Croix.
Bloomer 8, Barron 0: Ty Davis and Leif Iverson each earned three hits and knocked home three and two runs, respectively, for the undefeated Blackhawks.
Augusta 8, Whitehall 1: Ryan Grunewald pitched seven innings, allowing just one run, while striking out six for Augusta.
Fall Creek 12, Osseo-Fairchild 2: Marcus Cline threw five and two thirds of two-hit ball, while Joey Kinderman went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.
Softball
Altoona 9, McDonell 1: Kate Harris went 3 for 4 with a trio of RBIs, while Ally Wagner allowed no earned runs for the Rails.
Chippewa Falls 7, Holmen 0: Nicole Crumbaker allowed just three hits and Mallory Sterling led the offense with two RBIs as the Cardinals won a game called in the fourth inning.
Chippewa Falls 3, Holmen 2: Nicole Crumbaker and Abby Staves each knocked in a run for the Cardinals.
Elk Mound 4, Glenwood City 1: Claire Hallum allowed just one run in a complete game, while Hailey Blaskowski went 2 for 3.
Fall Creek 6, Osseo-Fairchild 5: Cricket Abby Bell knocked in four runs on two hits, while Sarah Kaufman struck out seven.
Durand 4, Mondovi 3: Nataya Hurlburt and Paige Dorwin both collected RBIs for the Panthers.
Blair-Taylor 11, Eleva-Strum 1: Lauren Steien pitched five innings allowing just one run while striking out six. She added a pair of doubles on a 2 for 3 afternoon.
Augusta 16, Whitehall 4: Ashlyn Korger and Camryn Grunewald each collected a pair of hits while Hannah King struck out six over two innings pitched for Augusta.
Thorp 18, Regis 2: Danielle and Cassidy Stroinski each had a pair of RBIs as the Cardinals won a game called after three innings.
Bloomer 14, Ladysmith 0: Rilee Luzinski knocked in four runs and Emily Kuehl allowed no runs in five innings for the Cardinals.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Superior 1: Emily Gross scored two goals to lead the Old Abes to a Big Rivers win.
Hudson 6, Eau Claire North 0: Mykena Olson made 4 saves for the Huskies.
Track and field
Big Rivers True Team: Hudson swept the boys and girls titles. Menomonie finished in second place on the boys side, while the Eau Claire Memorial girls took second.
The Eau Claire North girls had a strong showing in sprint events. Menomonie’s boys and girls did well in field events, winning five titles in those events.
Eleva-Strum Invite: The Mondovi girls took second, led by a win from Annabel Price in the pole vault.
The Augusta boys also took second place, powered by event wins by Traven Fabian and Aaron Dorf.
Durand Triangular: The hosts swept the girls and boys team titles. Durand won 18 events between its boys and girls teams.
Osceola Invite: Derek Penzkover and Gannon Christman both scored wins for Rice Lake.