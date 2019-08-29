The two-headed attack of Will Ockler and DeVauntaye Parker could not be stopped Thursday.
The Menomonie running backs teamed up for 286 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 32-16 victory over Holmen at Don and Nona Williams Stadium in Menomonie.
Ockler found the end zone three times while running for 219 yards. Parker added two scores and 67 yards of his own.
Menomonie never trailed, leading by as many as 13 in the first half and pulling away with a steady attack in the second.
Ockler and Parker both scored in the first quarter to put the Mustangs up 13-0 before Holmen scored 10 unanswered in the second quarter to cut the lead to three.
But Parker padded the lead with a two-yard touchdown run in the final six seconds before halftime, and Ockler each added two scores in the second half as the Mustangs’ defense clamped down.
The Vikings’ only scoring after halftime came on Cameron Weber’s 56-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jones midway through the third quarter.
Menomonie (2-0) outgained the defending Mississippi Valley Conference champion Vikings (1-1) 419 yards to 223.
Mustangs quarterback Tyler Werner threw for 69 yards on 5 for 10 passing.
Regis 55, Fall Creek 16: The Ramblers rushed out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Regis improved to 2-0 on the season, and has outscored its opponents 112-16 so far this fall.
Brock Laube threw two TDs for Fall Creek in the fourth quarter.
Complete statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
St. Croix Central 29, Elk Mound 8: Blaze Todd ran for 210 yards and a touchdown, but his strong performance wasn’t enough for the Mounders to overcome last year’s Division 4 state runner-up.
The Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns on punt returns, one from Trevor Kopacz for 80 yards, as they moved to 2-0 on the season. Kopacz also ran for 50 yards, while quarterback Tadan Holzer threw for 77 and a touchdown.
Todd earned the game’s first score in the first five minutes of action, blazing a trail on a 78-yard run. St. Croix Central responded with a 29-0 run over the rest of the first half.
Baldwin-Woodville 30, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24 (2 OT): Ross Roemhild completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Margelofsky in double overtime to give the Blackhawks a thrilling road victory.
It capped a stellar performance from Roemhild, who went 15 of 20 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaiah Randall helped Baldwin-Woodville force overtime with a two-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 16.
Austin Hanson scored a three-yard rushing touchdown for the Blackhawks for their first score of the overtime periods. Bryce Burns countered with a nine-yard scoring rush for the Redhawks to force a second overtime.
Boys soccer
Rice Lake 5, Unity/St. Croix Falls 0: The Warriors’ offense was explosive as the team dominated in its season opener.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes swept every match in straight sets to begin their Big Rivers campaign with a win.