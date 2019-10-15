Ariel Heuer closed out her prep golf career in style.
The Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek senior shot an 84 on the second day of the WIAA state tournament, giving her a third-place finish in Division 2 on Tuesday in Madison.
Heuer finished the tournament 23-over par, one stroke behind second-place Ava Salay of Prescott. Madison Edgewood’s Grace Welch won the state title by finishing the two-day meet at 14 over par.
Heuer entered Tuesday tied for third at 11-over after Monday’s 83. She was the Cloverbelt champion this season.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek took fourth place in the team standings in Division 2. Madyson Rosman and Izzy Popple finished 24th and 25th for the co-op, respectively. Edgewood won the team title in addition to having the individual champion.
Colfax’s Abby DeMoe tied for ninth place in Division 2. She finished the tournament 32 over par, with scores of 87 and 89. DeMoe was a regional champion this fall.
In Division 1, Hudson’s Paige Hillman took 14th individually. River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode tied for 37th.
Middleton was the team state champion, while Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk won the individual championship.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes clinched at least a share of the Big Rivers title behind two goals apiece from Garrett Woodford and Ryder Woodworth.
Luke Rosenberger, Lui Shi Xiong and Jack Campbell also found the back of of the net. Memorial scored six goals after halftime. The Abes can clinch the conference title outright with a win or tie against Rice Lake on Thursday.
River Falls 5, Eau Claire North 0: Gage Espanet scored all five goals for the Wildcats to guide them to the Big Rivers victory. Ayden White made seven saves in goal for the Huskies.
Hudson 6, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals were blanked on the road in Big Rivers play.
Cross country
Heart O’ North Championship: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer was the girls individual champion, winning the race in a time of 20 minutes, 51.4 seconds. Barron’s Marcus Peterson won the boys meet in 18:30.6. Northwestern and Hayward won the boys and girls team titles, respectively.
Volleyball
Stanley-Boyd 3, Spencer 1: Lily Hoel notched 18 kills and Emily Brenner added 15 of her own to lead the Orioles to victory. Kayte Licht chipped in with 20 digs.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Colby 0: The Thunder improved to 21-15 on the season, topping the Hornets in straight sets.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2: The Mustangs, led by Emily Herzberg’s 41 kills, edged the Lancers in a five-set affair. Brynn Schierenbeck had 13 kills for Immanuel Lutheran.
Eleva-Strum 3, Blair-Taylor 1: The Cardinals broke a 1-1 tie by winning the third and fourth sets 25-23. The victory was their 17th of the season.
Cameron 3, Barron 2: Cameron captured the decisive fifth set 15-7, completing a rally after losing the first two sets.
Independence 3, Whitehall 2: The fifth set when the Indees way 15-10 after the teams alternated winning each of the first four sets.
Girls swim and dive
Chippewa Falls 111, River Falls 59: The Cardinals won eight events to claim victory in the Big Rivers dual.