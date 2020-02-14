For the first time since the 2009-10 season, the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team will finish all alone atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
The Thunder got 22 points from Brooke McCune and 16 more from Madison Hugdahl to defeat Altoona 91-38 on Friday in Osseo, wrapping up the outright conference title.
It’s the first title since 2017-18 season, when they shared the championship with Regis. Their last outright title was 10 years ago.
Mariah Steinke added 15 points for Osseo-Fairchild. The Thunder knocked down seven 3-pointers in the win.
Averie Varsho and Daydrean Henrichs scored 10 points apiece for Altoona.
Stanley-Boyd 47, Fall Creek 40: Marissa Gustafson’s game-best 15 points boosted the Orioles, and Lily Hoel chipped in with 11. The Crickets got nine points each from Gianna Vollrath and Katelyn Hong, and they finished tied with McDonell for second place in the Western Cloverbelt.
McDonell 58, Cadott 33: Maggie Craker scored 22 points for the Macks and Anna Geissler added 18 of her own. It was enough to top the Hornets, who got 18 points from Jada Kowalczyk.
Colfax 54, Boyceville 19: Kameri Meredith stayed hot for the Vikings, scoring 18 points to lead the team. Rachel Scharlau added 11, while Ana Evanson scored seven for Boyceville.
Elk Mound 45, Durand 44: Elk Mound’s Stella Rhude hit a driving layup with 1:18 to go to put the Mounders up one and the Panthers couldn’t find the equalizer. McKenna Hurlburt scored a game-high 20 for Durand.
Melrose-Mindoro 66, Eleva-Strum 43: The Mustangs clinched the Dairyland Large title with a win over the second-place Cardinals. Emily Herzberg led Melrose-Mindoro with 20 points, while Kloe Hillestad scored 13 for Eleva-Strum.
Alma Center Lincoln 57, Augusta 39: Emma Fischer’s game-best 22 points lifted the Hornets over the Beavers. Hannah King led Augusta with 12 points.
New Auburn 52, Winter 35: Violet Hyke scored a game-high 17 points to power the Trojans, and Zoey Rada added 11 of her own.
Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Whitehall 38: Whitehall got 15 points from Ariel Koxlien, but couldn’t keep up with the Pirates.
Boys diving
Wisconsin Rapids sectional: Rice Lake’s Isiah Miller was the sectional champion, punching his ticket to the Division 2 state meet. He won with a score of 296.05.
Hudson sectional: Hudson’s Ethan Crim won the sectional title, scoring 457.25 to take the top spot. The top local finisher was Seth Henning of the Eau Claire Alliance, who took fourth.
Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 82, Eau Claire Memorial 60: The Cardinals kept their lead atop the Big Rivers with help from a double-double by Joe Reuter. He scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Jacob Walczak and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 21 and 18 points, respectively. Caden Boser scored 16 points for the Old Abes, who kept things close in the first half before slipping behind in the second.
River Falls 94, Rice Lake 44: The Wildcats scored 61 points in the first half on their way to a straightforward Big Rivers win. Zac Johnson led all scorers with 31 points for River Falls, while Nolan Rowe scored 13 for Rice Lake.
Bloomer 61, Spooner 30: The Blackhawks got 22 points from Austin Thur in a Heart O’ North Conference win. He hit four 3-pointers for Bloomer, and Charlie Herrick scored nine points.
Gymnastics
Eau Claire North/Memorial meet: The host co-op won the team title, besting Menomonie (second place) and Hudson (third place). Eau Claire got wins from Maddie Weber in the vault and Emma Loen in the uneven bars. Menomonie’s Melody Greenwood won the floor exercise, while Hudson’s Emily Warren was the all-around champion.