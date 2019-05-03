Eau Claire North's Kary Petricka and Saraya Davis both set school track and field records on Friday at the New Richmond Relays.
Petricka broke her own record in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6.5 inches to win the event.
Davis also broke her own record. Her throw of 41 feet, 5 inches in the shot put increased her cushion atop the school leaderboard. It was enough to win the event.
Rice Lake's Adam Strouf won the boys shot put while teammate Jasmine Mlejnek won the girls high jump. Menomonie's Devin Williams won the triple jump and high jump titles.
Hudson won the girls team title, and River Falls won on the boys side.
Matye Invitational: Osseo-Fairchild's Kari Herman and Josh Porter swept the girls and boys 3,200-meter runs, respectively. Heidi Strey won the 800 for the Thunder.
Baseball
Mondovi 5, Spring Valley 4: The Buffaloes got three hits from Ryan Fath and two from Tanner Marsh to win a pivotal Dunn-St. Croix matchup between two of the top three teams in the league standings. Game two of the doubleheader did not finish in time for print.
Augusta 7, Immanuel Lutheran 6 (9 inn.): Cole Stensen scored the winning run scored on a passed ball in the top of the ninth. Brennan Stensen-Veenendall had two hits and drove in two runs for the Beavers, while Noah Sydow knocked four hits in defeat for the Lancers.
Fall Creek 11, McDonell 1: Marcus Cline hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Crickets, and Isaiah Katz struck out eight in four innings of work on the mound.
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Stanley-Boyd 0: Ryan Myhers pitched a complete game shutout for the Thunder, and Garrett Koxlien and Shaun Windhorst had three hits apiece to power the offense.
Thorp 1, Cadott 0: Chris Komanec struck out 11 in a complete game shutout for the Cardinals. The game's lone run came on an RBI single by Charlie Hauser.
Rice Lake 8, Ellsworth 3: Matt Juza was tough to solve on the mound for the Warriors, going 6.2 innings to earn the victory.
Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 0: Blaze Todd pitched a complete game shutout as the Mounders took down the Bulldogs.
Colfax 1-14, Glenwood City 5-3: Bryce Fayerweather pitched a complete game to power the Hilltoppers in game one, while Caden Erickson and George Scharlau pounded three hits apiece in the nightcap to salvage the doubleheader split for the Vikings.
Bloomer 12-11, Ladysmith 3-1: Ty Davis went 4 for 8 on the afternoon with two runs and three RBIs for Bloomer.
Softball
Eau Claire North 7, New Richmond 4: The Huskies scored three insurance runs between the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for the win. Mackenzie Gilbert pitched a complete game in the circle in addition to knocking two hits at the plate. Izzy Gustafson added two hits of her own, and Nadia Horn drove in three.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7-9, Chippewa Falls 0-4: The Cardinals got three hits from Jayden Hodgson in game two, but were ultimately swept in the doubleheader.
McDonell 10, Fall Creek 0: Shanen Rice drove in four runs on two hits for the Macks, and Cassie Sorenson added three hits and two RBIs of her own.
Thorp 11, Cadott 0: Hailey Zurakowski and Angie Vergaus both hit a triple and drove in two runs apiece for the Cardinals.
Osseo-Fairchild 10, Stanley-Boyd 3: Brooke McCune struck out eight in a complete game from the circle and homered at the plate for the Thunder.
Augusta 9, Immanuel Lutheran 6: Camryn Grunewald earned the win in the circle with 6.2 innings of work.
Elk Mound 15, Boyceville 1: A 13-run fifth inning put the game away for the Mounders. Hailey Blaskowski and Issie Hollister drove in three runs apiece, and Clare Hallum got the win in the circle.
Mondovi 15-17, Spring Valley 6-1: Lyndsey Thompson drove in seven runs for the Buffaloes in the doubleheader, and Izzy Johnson added five hits and three RBIs.
Glenwood City 6-6, Colfax 1-5: Maggie Wallin struck out 12 batters in a complete game effort in game one, and Delanie Fayerweather drove in two runs in game two to help the Hilltoppers earn the sweep.
Eleva-Strum 11, Whitehall 7: Aubrey Lasher went 1 for 2 with a pair of runs and two RBIs for Eleva-Strum. Bre Nelson and Jayden Ellifson each collected a pair of hits for the Cardinals.
Blair-Taylor 16, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Cierra Curran went 3 for 5 with four runs, 3 RBIs and a homer for the Wildcats.
Altoona 10-18, Regis 0-1: Kate Harris went 4-5 with six RBIs for the railroaders on the afternoon. Lydia Berseth cashed in four and hit a triple in game two.
Girls soccer
D.C. Everest 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Madison Etzel scored the Old Abes' lone goal as they fell in their opener at the UW-Eau Claire Spring Classic.
Boys golf
Dairyland Meet: Eleva-Strum's Isaac Larabee won medalist honors by carding a 38 in the nine-hole tournament. Teammate Nick Higley was second with a 41. The Cardinals tied for the team title with Cochrane-Fountain City.