Sidney Polzin scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period as part of a four-goal performance, giving the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team a 6-5 win over Hayward on Tuesday in Menomonie.
Polzin also added two assists to finish with six points.
The Sabers trailed 5-4 early in the third, but Emme Bergh’s goal tied things up before Polzin gave the team the win.
Haley Frank made 32 saves in net for the Sabers. Abigail Martin scored a goal in the first period.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 81, Wisconsin Rapids 75: Ashton Kallstrom lit up the scoreboard with a team-high 27 points for the Huskies, while Dalton Banks added 25 points and 15 rebounds. Chad Kron contributed 19 points for North, which improved to 5-0 on the season.
Chippewa Falls 60, Superior 52: Joe Reuter and Nick Bruder tallied 15 points apiece for the Cardinals, and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Jacob Walczak each added 10 of their own.
Menomonie 64, La Crosse Logan 58: Ethan Wurtzel had a big night, putting up 23 points for the Mustangs to help power a nonconference win. Davis Barthen contributed 12 points for Menomonie.
Durand 62, Spring Valley 54: The Panthers overcame 23 points from Spring Valley’s Tyler Bowman by having three players score in double figures. Luke Pelke led the way with 16 points, while Simon Bauer added 14 and Caden Berger 13.
Thorp 54, Colfax 43: Ethan Reis scored a game-high 24 points for the Cardinals, and Isaac Soumis added 20. It helped the Cardinals overcome a 22-point showing from Colfax’s Ed Hydukovich.
Mondovi 68, Boyceville 27: Owen Schultz’s 23 points for the Buffaloes led all scorers, and Carter Johnson added 13 for good measure. Brendan Sempf had eight for Boyceville.
Bloomer 67, Cameron 66: Four players scored in double figures for the Blackhawks, led by Austin Thur’s 17 points. Connor Crane added 12 points, and Carter Rubenzer and Charlie Herrick had 11 apiece. Austin Weis had a game-high 25 for Cameron.
Cadott 60, Cornell 20: Cadott’s Mason Poehls nearly outscored the Chiefs himself, dropping a game-high 18 points. Tegan Ritter added 11 for the Hornets, while Caleb Balow had nine for Cornell.
Eleva-Strum 58, Augusta 54: Andrew Schoen’s 20 points lifted the Cardinals to victory, while the team also got a boost from 10 points out of Cade McSorley. Jacob Engstrom led Augusta with 17, while Cole Stensen was close behind with 16.
River Falls 71, St. Paul Johnson 55: Zac Johnson led the Wildcats with 19 points, while Payton Flood added 17 and five rebounds.
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Whitehall 66: The Norse got 19 points from Brandon Dick, but ultimately came up just short to their Dairyland foe.
Barron 47, Hayward 34: Carter LaLiberty led all scorers, pouring in 17 for the Golden Bears.
Lake Holcombe 84, Clayton 24: Kaden Kinney and Kaden Crank scored 23 and 18 points, respectively, to propel the Chieftains.
Independence 61, Gilmanton 43: Chris Killian posted a game-high 20 points to lead the Indees, while Ryan Clouse had 16 for the Panthers.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 42, Menomonie 41: The Huskies earned their first win of the season behind 11 points from Reanna Hutchinson and 10 more from Brya Smith. Shelby Thornton had a game-high 16 points for Menomonie.
Fall Creek 52, Mondovi 45: It was another big night for Gianna Vollrath, who scored 17 points to lead the Crickets. Mackensy Kolpien added nine points for Fall Creek, while Ella Poeschel had 16 for the Buffaloes.
Bloomer 43, Baldwin-Woodville 37: Samantha Buchholtz and Larissa Fossum scored 12 points apiece for Bloomer, while Emma Seibel added 11 of her own. Maddy Jensen had 11 points for Baldwin-Woodville.
Cadott 57, Cornell 31: Jada Kowalczyk spearheaded a balanced showing from the Hornets, leading the way with 11 points. Erin Crowell had a game-high 18 for the Chiefs.
Stanley-Boyd 46, Athens 41: Lily Hoel led all scorers with 21 points for the Orioles, powering the nonconference win. Teagen Becker and Marissa Gustafson chipped in with six points apiece.
River Falls 41, Rice Lake 39: Lexi Orr and Brynn Olson had 11 points apiece for the Warriors, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Melrose-Mindoro 71, Durand 31: Paige Auth scored seven points to lead the Panthers, but the Mustangs were too much to overcome.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 3, Superior 2 (OT): Isaac Lindstrom scored every goal for the Cardinals, with his hat trick proving to be enough to secure the overtime victory.
Wisconsin Rapids 4, RAM 1: Drew Goettl had RAM’s lone goal, assisted by Brooks Wahl and Jarret Smith. Dane Engstrom made 27 saves.
Wrestling
Northwestern 57, Bloomer/Colfax 20: Sawyer Best, Bowen Rothbauer and Nate Rosolowski were the only three wrestlers to win their bouts for Bloomer/Colfax.