Regis’ No. 1 girls tennis doubles duo of Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich finished in sixth at the Division 2 state individual tournament in Madison, the second-highest finish in program history in doubles.
The pair dropped a three-set match to Luther’s Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl, who entered the tournament ranked a spot higher than Bourget and Shepich at No. 7, in the consolation bracket on Saturday. They were the only locals to make it to the final day of competition at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Ramblers’ attention now turns to the team tournament, which runs next weekend in the same location. No. 3 Regis will battle No. 2 Catholic Memorial in the D2 semifinals Saturday.
Boys soccer
New Richmond 4, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals ended their regular season slate and now turn their attention to regionals. Chippewa Falls, a Division 1 program, kicks off the playoffs on Tuesday at second-ranked Hudson.