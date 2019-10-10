For the third time in the last four years, the Regis girls tennis team is headed to Madison.
The Ramblers punched their ticket to the team state tournament by capturing the sectional title on Thursday at Menard YMCA Tennis Center. Regis won four of the seven flights to take first in the team standings.
Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich won the sectional title at No. 1 doubles, and Lauren Seeman and Marianna Kern won at No. 3 doubles. Arianna Smith and Sophie Merrick were singles champions at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Regis qualified for the team state tournament in both 2016 and 2017 before missing out last year. The Ramblers were state runner-up in 2016.
Regis edged Amery for the sectional title. The Ramblers scored 44 team points, topping Amery by 11.
Caroline Kowieski qualified for the individual state tournament with a third-place finish at No. 1 singles. Bourget and Shepich also earned automatic berths to the individual meet. Others could be named as special qualifiers when the tournament field is revealed.
Cross country
Eleva-Strum Invite: Spring Valley swept the boys and girls team titles, but Augusta’s Dalton Robinson and Bailey Peterson won individually.
Spring Valley had the runner-up in both races in Charlie Meier and Lydia Hannack. Augusta took second in the team standings on both the boys and girls side. Thorp’s Molly Milliren took third in the girls meet.
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 1, Eau Claire North 0: Landon Brunke’s goal gave the Cardinals their first victory of the season. Collin Albright assisted the game-winner.
Volleyball
River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls 0: Sami Perlberg hit eight kills and Maddy Bauer added 16 assists for the Cardinals, but it wasn’t enough to hand the Wildcats their first Big Rivers loss.
Regis 3, Cadott 2: The Ramblers fell behind 2-1, but rallied in the final two sets to close out the Cloverbelt victory. Lauryn Goettl had 28 digs for the Hornets in the defeat.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2: The Orioles captured the fifth set 15-11 to win the Cloverbelt thriller. Emily Brenner led the way with 14 kills, while Kayte Licht added 28 digs.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Gilmanton 0: Annie Oster hit 10 kills, Avery Quam dished 12 assists and Faith Kazemba made 11 digs in a well-rounded effort for the Lancers.
Bloomer 3, Hayward 0: Emma Krejci nailed 11 kills and Josie Kostner made 11 digs as the Blackhawks swept the Hurricanes in Heart O’ North play.
Cameron 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1: The Comets won the final two sets to pull away for the Heart O’ North victory.