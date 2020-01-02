Regis boys basketball’s Branton Paulsrud found tremendous rhythm from 3-point range, hitting six times from deep while scoring a game-high 29 points in the Ramblers’ 55-52 road victory against Elk Mound on Thursday.
Fellow Rambler JT Koestler added 15 points as Regis overcame a four-point halftime deficit to move to 5-1. Nine of Koestler’s 15 points came on a trio of 3-pointers.
Regis, which returns to Western Cloverbelt action Tuesday against Fall Creek, is undefeated in three non-conference outings.
Elk Mound, which dropped to 1-4, put up a strong fight thanks to 15 points from Cade Hanson and 11 from Ben Heath. The Mounders have a quick turnaround to travel to Arcadia Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tip.
Ladysmith 71, Flambeau 31: Lumberjack Payton Rogers matched Flambeau, scoring 31 points while hitting three times from deep in a one-sided contest. Carter Closs added 13, while Eli Rogers had 10.
Flambeau was led by 12 from Harley Opachan.
Girls basketball
Colfax 50, Ladysmith 38: Rachel Scharlau scored 12 in what was a rather balanced effort from the 8-1 Vikings. Kameri Meredith and Taylor Irwin each added eight points, while Morgan Schleusner and Madison Barstad each had six.
Kamia Silva led the Lumberjills with nine.
Mondovi 64, Gilmanton 26: Ella Poeschel scored 14 points, Morgan Clark had 11 and Katherine Thompson 10 as the Buffaloes improved to one game under .500. The Buffaloes hit five times from deep and had the points they needed for the victory by halftime.
New Auburn 36, Granton 33: Faith Baker led the Trojans with 11 points, the only double-digit scorer on the team. Zoey Rada also had nine and Evelyn Cody added seven.