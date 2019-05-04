Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey rose to the top of a 120-player field at the Scott Miller Golf Invitational in Hayward over the weekend, winning the tournament with a two-day score of 147. He shot a 72 in the first round and a 75 in the second.
Eau Claire Memorial won the team title, beating out 23 other schools for the win. Billy Peterson and Zach Bernhardt led the way by tying for third individually with scores of 149 for the Old Abes, while Max Savaloja finished sixth overall.
Rice Lake finished in second as a team. Braeden Resnick placed fifth individually for the Warriors.
Menomonie’s Grant Imsande carded a two-day score of 156 to take 10th place.
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 14, Merrill 8: Connor Stoik had three hits, two of which were for extra bases, and drove in three runs. Mitch Voller, Jack Fentress, Grant Gerber and Jack Piper all had multi-hit games for the Old Abes.
Waunakee 13, Eau Claire Memorial 3: The defending state champions ran out to an 8-1 lead after two innings to grab the win. Jack Piper had two hits for Memorial.
Menomonie 3-4, Superior 8-1: Briggs Richartz had two hits and two RBIs in game two to help the Mustangs split the doubleheader. Davis Barthen added an RBI in the second game.
Marshfield 7-3, Chippewa Falls 6-2: The Cardinals lost both games of the doubleheader in walk-off fashion. Luke Franz had two hits and two RBIs on the day.
Independence/Gilmanton 5-17, Mondovi 1-11: The Indees got six RBIs from Chris Killian on the day to sweep the doubleheader. Dylan Vollmer had two hits for Mondovi in game two.
Softball
Holmen 10-9, Eau Claire Memorial 0-3: Erin Everson had four hits on the day for Memorial, but the Old Abes were ultimately swept in the doubleheader.
Arcadia 4, Elk Mound 2: McKenna Diermeier and Hannah Larson had two hits apiece for the Mounders, but Elk Mound couldn’t muster enough offense to grab the win.
Bloomer 16, Menomonie 0: Calley Olson allowed just three hits on the mound and went 3-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs at the plate for the Blackhawks.
Onalaska 7, Bloomer 1: Kenadi Poirier notched the Blackhawks’ only run on a homer.
Independence/Gilmanton 11, Barneveld 6: Marli Evans allowed one earned run in seven innings and notched two hits herself, including a double.
Independence/Gilmanton 11, Prairie du Chien 3: Brianna Truog went a perfect 4 for 4 in addition to seven innings of work on the mound.
Boys tennis
Sun Prairie Quad: Eau Claire Memorial went 3-1 over the weekend, beating Sun Prairie, Green Bay Southwest and Kenosha Indian Trail. They fell to Brookfield East.