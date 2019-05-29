Rice Lake golfers Simon Cuskey and Blake Zadra shared the individual sectional title on Wednesday in Hayward, tying for the top spot with scores of 73 to beat the rest of the field.
Rice Lake took second place as a team, finishing one stroke behind Lakeland Union, to advance to the state tournament. Braeden Resnick had an eighth-place finish for the Warriors with a 78.
Regis/McDonell's Myles Fish missed out on a trip to state by one stroke, carding an 80 to tie for 11th.
New Richmond Sectional: Eau Claire Memorial advanced to the state tournament by taking second place as a team. The Old Abes were led by Billy Peterson's third-place finish. The senior shot a 74.
Zach Bernhardt also finished in the top 10 for the Abes. He took seventh by shooting a 77. Menomonie's Grant Imsande tied for 11th with a score of 80.
Baseball
Thorp 10, Flambeau 4: The Cardinals jumped out to a four run lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Ryan Stunkel and Chris Komanec drove in two runs apiece as Thorp won a second consecutive Division 4 regional championship.
Bloomer 7, Chequamegon 3 (9 inn.): The Blackhawks coughed up the lead in the seventh, but put up four runs in the ninth inning to clinch a Division 3 regional title. Cole Schwab had three hits to lead the offense.
Spring Valley 8, Immanuel Lutheran 2: The Cardinals overcame a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the third and never looked back. Aaron Borgerding and Nolan Stans led the way with two RBIs apiece as Spring Valley captured the Division 4 regional championship.
Cumberland 6, Spooner 4: The Beavers took the lead with a three-run fifth to punch their ticket to sectionals. Five players had multi-hit games, and Travis Runberg drove in two runs.
Neillsville 9, Osseo-Fairchild 3: Wyatt McCune and Shaun Windhorst each collected a pair of hits for the Thunder, but the Warriors were too much. Osseo-Fairchild couldn't overcome eight errors on defense.