Joe Kroeger had a big day for Rice Lake at the WIAA Division 2 boys swim and dive championships on Friday in Madison.
Kroeger placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Teammate Isaiah Miller took 14th in the diving competition.
Kevin Leach had the top performance for Menomonie, taking eighth in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 yard IM. Mustang Austin Gjestson took 12th in the 100 butterfly.
The Mustangs’ 400 freestyle relay placed 14th, and the 200 medley relay took 16th.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 1: The Warriors advanced to the Division 2 sectional semifinals, marking their fourth straight year with a playoff win.
Boys basketball
Durand 61, Elk Mound 59: The Panthers clinched at least a share of the Dunn-St. Croix title behind 20 points from Gunnar Hurlburt. Simon Bauer and Dawson Kurth added 16 and 13 points, respectively. Ryan Bohl had 19 for the Mounders.
Durand can clinch the conference title outright with a win over Elmwood/Plum City next Thursday.
Altoona 89, Osseo-Fairchild 78: Keshawn Harris and Blend Sabani shared the game-high for the Rails, with both putting up 26 points. Ryan Myhers and Garrett Koxlien were hot for the Thunder, scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively.
McDonell 76, Cadott 53: JD Bohaty connected on six 3-pointers as part of a 25-point night to lead the Macks over the Hornets. Eion Kressin added 16 points for McDonell, while Mason Poehls scored 18 for Cadott.
Stanley-Boyd 58, Fall Creek 35: Three Orioles scored in double figures, led by Brady Potaczek’s 16 points. Jacob Schneider and Carsen Hause added 14 and 11, respectively. Jayden Fitch posted 11 points for the Crickets.
Mondovi 58, Elmwood/Plum City 47: The Buffaloes secured their 13th win of the season with help from 23 points by Owen Schultz. Jarod Falkner and John Schmidknecht had 10 apiece.
Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 32: The Cardinals established a 43-10 lead at halftime and cruised from there. Aaron Borgerding led the team with 15 points.
Blair-Taylor 98, Alma/Pepin 59: Six Wildcats scored in double figures on an explosive night for the team’s offense. Matt Waldera led them all with 17 points.
Girls basketball
Hudson 52, Rice Lake 35: Lauren Stolzman powered the Raiders with 13 points while Audrey Hatfield added 12 of her own. Brynn Olson and Isabelle Schmidt scored eight apiece for the Warriors.