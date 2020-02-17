Peyton Rogers-Schmidt hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, capping off a 27-point performance, in Chippewa Falls’ vital 59-56 victory against River Falls on Monday.
The victory, the Cardinals’ fifth straight overall and sixth in Big Rivers play, kept Chi-Hi as the only team in the league with one loss. A River Falls win would have put the Wildcats in second with Eau Claire North, with both teams a half game back of the Cards. Instead, Chippewa has some wiggle room at 9-1.
Rogers-Schmidt was a rebound away from a double-double, while Joe Reuter scored 12 points and got a steal off an inbound at the end of the game to seal the win. Rounding out the double-digit scorers for the Cardinals was Nick Bruder with 10 in addition to eight boards.
Defensively, the Cardinals held River Falls’ leading scorer, Zac Johnson, to 15 points. JT Dougherty added 13 and Mike Johnson 11 for the Wildcats.
The Cardinals had possession out of a timeout with the game tied at 56 with 7.2 seconds left. Reuter found Rogers-Schmidt parked in the left corner, and the lanky defensive power showed his offensive skills by nailing the deep shot.
River Falls has a chance for revenge as the teams close out Big Rivers play against one another on Feb. 27.
Menomonie 73, Altoona 60: The Mustangs stormed back from down nine at the break to earn a non-conference victory over the Western Cloverbelt champs. Davis Barthen led the way for Menomonie, scoring 20 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Noah Feddersen added 16 while Brock Thornton had 11.
Evan Moss led Altoona with 17, while Brayden Turk had 15.
Turtle Lake 59, Cadott 49: The Hornets had three players score in double digits but couldn’t overcome a 26-point performance from Brendan Strenke. Mitchell Drilling led the Hornets with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Fall Creek 61, Cameron 57: Ariel Heuer scored 17 and Mackensy Kolpien added 15 as the Crickets earned a non-conference victory. Also scoring in double digits was Gianna Vollrath with 14.
Fall Creek overcame a strong performance from Comet Maddie Wall, who led all scorers with 24 points.
Durand 60, Baldwin-Woodville 55 (2OT): McKenna Hurlburt hit a free throw with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, while Madison Sand hit on all four of her attempts from the line in the second overtime to help the Panthers pull away.
Hurlburt finished with a game-high 26 points, the only Durand player in double figures. Anna Jordt led the Blackhawks with 21 points, while teammate Brooke Klatt had 14.
Elk Mound 67, Regis 51: Taya Schaefer put up an eye-popping 37 points for the Mounders in a non-conference win. Sophie Cedarblade added 16 for 16-5 Elk Mound.
Makenna Rohrscheib led the Ramblers with 15.
Altoona 43, Thorp 37: Brittany Klatt scored 15 points and Brianna Lima added 10 as the Rails closed out Western Cloverbelt play.
Immanuel Lutheran 60, Spring Valley 35: Emma Miller scored 29 points for the Lancers, who earned their 12th victory of the season. Josie Naumann added 10 points while grabbing 15 boards.
Maddy Olson led Spring Valley with 10 points.
Blair-Taylor 55, Whitehall 47: Abby Thompson scored 19 and Marlee Nehring had 15 for the Wildcats.
Whitehall was led by 20 points from Ariel Koxlien.
Lake Holcombe 51, Rib Lake 29: Brooke Lechleitner led the Chiefains with 17 points, while Allison Golat-Hattamer added 11.