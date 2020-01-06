Madison Schultz scored a game-high 18 points, Brianna Nelson chipped in with 10 of her own, and the Eleva-Strum girls basketball team defeated McDonell 51-41 on Monday.
Kloe Hillestad added nine points for the Cardinals.
Maggie Craker led McDonell with 13 points, while the Macks also got 11 from Lauryn Deetz.
The Cardinals held McDonell to 15 points in the first half.
Augusta 69, Owen-Withee 60: Kennedy Schroeder scored a team-high 18 points, and Chloe Jacobs and Camryn Grunewald added 17 apiece to lead the Beavers to a nonconference win. The Beavers made 11 3-pointers in the win.
Cadott 52, Whitehall 21: Jada Kowalczyk led the way with 14 points for Cadott, but the Hornets had five players score six points or more in a balanced effort. Abby Eiler had nine, all on 3-pointers.
Ladysmith 46, Mondovi 33: Emma Dieckmann’s 14 points helped power the Lumberjills to victory. Morgan Clark scored 12 to lead the Buffaloes.
Medford 63, Stanley-Boyd 55: Lily Hoel had 18 points for the Orioles and Teagan Becker added 12 to the cause, but the team came up short in nonconference action.
River Falls 49, New Richmond 34: Taylor Kasten put up 16 points to help carry the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.
Turtle Lake 44, Spring Valley 41: Maddy Olson led the Cardinals with eight points, but they couldn’t quite catch the Lakers.
Bruce 40, New Auburn 29: Halle Anderson led the way with 11 points for the Red Raiders, while Zoey Rada had a game-high 15 for the Trojans.
Boys basketball
Marshfield 53, Chippewa Falls 35: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored 15 points and secured seven rebounds for the Cardinals, but they couldn’t overcome a slow first half. Marshfield held Chi-Hi to 13 points before halftime.
Whitehall 70, Gilmanton 57: Devon McCune tallied a team-high 19 points for the Norse, and Brandon Dick added 15 for good measure. Lance Larson led Gilmanton with 19 points.